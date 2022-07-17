Skip to main content
Two former NXT stars make their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings

Tonight AEW held a taping for AEW Dark and two former NXT Superstars make their AEW debuts. 

Parker Boudreaux formerly known as Harland and Cole Karter formerly known as Two Dimes make their appearances in the Dark Zone. 

When Boudreaux was in WWE he was aligned with Joe Gacy and wrestled only a handful of times. His exit was never explained as Gacy pivoted to The Dyad.

Karter was brought in to be apart of Tony D’Angelo’s Family. He was released from his contract after filing a drug test. He was written off as D’Angelo had him sleeping with the fishes due to him coming for his top spot.

