Skip to main content
Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite it was announced that ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Interim ROH Women’s Champion will face off next. This will determine the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion. 

Earlier this year Deonna Purrazzo defeated former ROH Women’s Champion, Rok-C in the main event of IMPACT! to win the title. 

Due to a conflict in scheduling Purrazzo was unable to defend the title at Supercard of Honor. This lead to AEW and ROH CEO, Tony Khan to announce an interim ROH Women’s Championship match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez. 

She hosted a Champ Champ Challenge at Impact’s Multiverse of Matches on the same night while Martinez won the interim title. 

Who will walk out next week as the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D3BB0F51-2317-48C6-B9F0-D483EB47D84F
AEW

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

C09AEBFE-B5F7-48D3-BC53-B2E38C8B2C45
AEW

The Main Event for Double or Nothing Announced

CA5D9BEB-AC32-4738-BBF2-50C6B8AC11BC
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.27.22

56260D5D-1FF2-498B-8FF6-9119053B14D5
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, Hook finally spoke and Jade Cargill retained the TBS Title 4.22.22

E1FD7B1D-759F-4473-826F-4DC71A8D9AD0
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

5CBEA7D4-995D-4594-BAB4-A8A643DFBF51
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, AEW and NJPW joint PPV announced and Darby puts the final nail in Andrade’s coffin 4.20.22

F4FE4F8F-FBDF-4AC0-BC0B-B4DA6D1BAE37
AEW

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow “Forbidden Door” Announced for June 26

9C29668E-AD0A-4689-9F16-3C4A42B30FB5
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.20.22