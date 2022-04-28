Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite it was announced that ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Interim ROH Women’s Champion will face off next. This will determine the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

Earlier this year Deonna Purrazzo defeated former ROH Women’s Champion, Rok-C in the main event of IMPACT! to win the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Due to a conflict in scheduling Purrazzo was unable to defend the title at Supercard of Honor. This lead to AEW and ROH CEO, Tony Khan to announce an interim ROH Women’s Championship match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez.

She hosted a Champ Champ Challenge at Impact’s Multiverse of Matches on the same night while Martinez won the interim title.

Who will walk out next week as the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!