Tonight during AEW Double or Nothing the opening contest saw Wardlow vs MJF. If Wardlow won the match he would gain his freedom from MJF.

Wardlow would go on to destroy MJF, win the match and finally sign with the company.

AEW CEO and GM made it official.

