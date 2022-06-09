Will Ospreay made his AEW debut on the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight during AEW Dynamite New Japan Pro Wrestling’s own Will Ospreay made his AEW debut with the rest of The United Empire attacking FTR and Trent Beretta.

Beretta first called out the ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR looking for a rematch only to interrupt by The United Empire.

Could this lead to a match between Roppongi Vice and FTR vs The United Empire at Forbidden Door on June 26?

