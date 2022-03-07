William Regal is #ALLELITE

Skip to main content
Tonight AEW held their AEW Revolution PPV which saw Bryan Danielson go one on one against Jon Moxley in a losing effort. 

After the match both guys got into a post match brawl leading to the former WWE superstar and NXT General Manager William Regal to come out making his AEW debut. 

He slapped both guys and told them calm down and to begin working together. 

AEW CEO Tony Khan would announce that Regal is now #ALLELITE 

