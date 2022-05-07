Skip to main content
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Revealed on AEW Rampage

Last night AEW held a special early edition of AEW Rampage due to the NBA Playoffs.

During the show Rhio defeated Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Immediately following her victory the bracket was revealed.

Just like the men’s bracket that was revealed this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite six of the seven participants know their first round opponents. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be facing the Joker in the first round. 

The tournament kicks off next week on Dynamite. 

Who could the Joker be?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for updates on AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 

