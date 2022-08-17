Skip to main content
WWE Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend announced as special guest timekeeper on the 8.17.22 edition on AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO, President and GM Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce WWE Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend, Ricky the dragon Steamboat as the special guest timekeeper. 

This announcement was made in lieu of the HBO MAX show House of the Dragon streaming on August 21, 2022. 

