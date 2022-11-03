Skip to main content
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett Made AEW Debut on the 11.2.22 Edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as he laid Darby Allin out with a guitar shot to his head. 

The opening contest of the night saw Jay Lethal with the help of The Factory’s Cole Karter dressed as Sting pick up the win over Allin. 

After the match Lethal, Karter, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh attacked Allin leading to Sting’s music being played as fans thought the real Sting would make the save. 

In the end it was WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett making his surprising AEW debut and laid Allin out. 

Jarrett would go on to declare war on everyone in the company. 

What does Jarrett have in store for the AEW roster?

