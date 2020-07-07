Ask WNW - Plans For WWE and Universal Titles at SummerSlam? Where Is Shayna Baszler? Will We See Cinematic Matches Once Fans Are Back?

Another Tuesday is upon us and that means another edition of Ask WNW is here! Be sure to send in your questions to us on Facebook (Wrestling News World) or Twitter (@WNWNews) and get your question answered! Ask WNW is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, so be sure to send in your questions soon!

What Can We Expect For The WWE & Universal Titles At SummerSlam?

Great question! Let's start with the Universal Championship...many people are expecting Bray Wyatt to win the 'Swamp Match' at Extreme Rules in 2-weeks which will lead us to the 'rubber match' between Bray and current Champion, Braun Strowman...I think we get The Fiend vs Braun for the title at SummerSlam, with The Fiend ultimately going over and reclaiming the title.

Now, the WWE Championship isn't as clear as the Universal Title picture, however, the safe-bet is surely Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton. The 'Legend Killer' is in a program with Big Show...which is clearly just a hold-over feud for something bigger...and it seems that Drew is also in one of those feuds against Dolph Ziggler...both men are surely winning at Extreme Rules against their aforementioned foes and the only reasonable thing to happen next is for the 2 to square off at the 'biggest party of the Summer'.

Where Is Shayna Baszler?

A question that seemingly everyone wants the answer to...where is Shayna Baszler? It doesn't seem like it was that long ago that she eliminated every single Woman in the Elimination Chamber match, en-route to her literally biting chunks of flesh out of Becky Lynch's neck and seeming like she was penciled in as the new face of the RAW Women's division...but she lost to Becky at WrestleMania 36, in April and really hasn't been seen ever since except for her brief involvement in the Women's Money in The Bank, cinematic match, in May.

So, where is she? All reports is that WWE creative just didn't have any plans for her and didn't want to just throw her into a random feud just for the sake of having her on TV...which I honestly don't mind. However, she's reportedly being involved in WWE's side-show 'Main Event' over the past couple of weeks which could mean she's knocking the ring rust off in preparation for a TV-return...say maybe for a program with Asuka at SummerSlam?

Uhhh...yes, please!

Will Cinematic Matches Happen After Fans Return To Shows?

Another question that MANY people have been wondering about recently, with reports of fans coming back maybe not that far away. The 'COVID-era' of Pro Wrestling has introduced the mainstream world to cinematic matches, even though WWE has dabbled in that area for many years, but not like recently. With the absolute MOUNDS of success that were the 'Firefly Funhouse' and 'Boneyard' matches at WrestleMania 36, everyone has been clamoring for Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, etc. to be involved in those type of matches for years to come, with many fans putting together several dream match scenarios that could come with it. Bray Wyatt vs The Undertaker, Sting vs The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt vs Jeff Hardy and many, many more.

So, that begs the question...when fans are back, does that mean cinematic matches are gone? In my opinion...no, not one bit. Especially for guys like The Undertaker who are clearly far, far past their prime in the ring, this is a logical and organic way to add some longevity to their careers. Plus, like I mentioned earlier, just think of the dream matches we could put together? I mean, who doesn't want to see a 'Firefly Funhouse' match with all the faces of Wyatt and all the faces of The Undertaker facing off for 20+ minutes? The possibilities are absolutely endless.

