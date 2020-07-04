The Return Of Ask WNW: NXT Call-Ups, Fans Coming Back, Matt Riddle’s Future, The Fiend’s Return

Welcome back to Ask WNW, where we answer YOUR questions! Be sure to leave us a question on Twitter (@WNWNews) or on our FaceBook page (Wrestling News World)!

Will The Loser of Adam Cole vs Keith Lee Go To The Main Roster?

I believe so...especially if Cole loses. If Keith Lee wins OR loses, I think he’ll get into a program with Karrion Kross. I don’t think it was just random, that it was Lee, not Cole, who destroyed Kross’ hourglass a few weeks ago. I believe Lee will win & be perceived as a ‘fighting champion’ & have a one-off feud or maybe even 2, before ultimately dropping the title to Kross. Lee winning the title will be a beautiful moment...I don’t think they do that, just for him to immediately drop the title. Back to the question, but yes...I believe the loser goes to RAW or SmackDown. Cole has literally beaten everyone in NXT. The UE has run it’s course on the Black & Gold brand. Time to showcase that talent on Monday’s or Friday’s, now.

When Will Fans Comeback For Pro Wrestling?

I’ve always been under the impression that SummerSlam will be the first WWE event with real fans back in attendance...I first thought that they’d have SummerSlam in a decently large arena with about 10,000 people in attendance...however, with the recent outbreak in cases, especially in Florida, I think they will do the event from the Performance Center or maybe even Full Sail but sell-out one of those arenas with real fans. It’s not a ton of people but the crowd will be RED HOT.

What Do You See Matt Riddle Doing On SmackDown?

I think Riddle will go over King Corbin at Extreme Rules, in 2-weeks then challenge AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Riddle beating Corbin will ‘solidify’ him & get him a win over a legit guy on SmackDown & between that win & the win over AJ, last week, that should be enough for the ‘Original Bro’ to warrant a title shot.

What’s The Plan For Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman During & After Extreme Rules?

I believe this match at Extreme Rules is just for Bray to ‘earn’ a title shot, after losing to Braun at Money in The Bank, in May. It’s also a way to get a ‘rubber match’ at SummerSlam where we will finally see the return of ‘The Fiend’ for the first time since WrestleMania 36, in early-April. I fully expect Bray to get the better of Braun at Extreme Rules & will then get the strap back at SummerSlam.

