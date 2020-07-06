Commentary: Jim Ross and Gorilla Monsoon



The show opened with a recap of Owen Hart pleading for his mom to throw in the towel costing Bret at Survivor 1994. Then we see Owen trying cost Bret the title again at the Rumble earlier this year. The main event for this episode was Bret Hart vs Owen Hart in a No Holds Barred Match.



Jim Ross and Gorilla Monsoon introduced us to Vince McMahon and Todd Pettengill who were in Stanford at the headquarters as they broke down the card for Wrestlemania and interviews from some of the competitors on the card.



We get a look back on the break up of Shawn Michaels and Diesel leading to Diesel winning the WWF Championship from Mr. Bob Backlund then Shawn winning the rumble to challenge his former tag partner for the title at Wrestlemania XI. Vince said that Diesel was the underdog heading into the title match at Wrestlemania XI.



We then hear from Salt N Peppa who say they will be serenading Lawrence Taylor to the ring for his match against Bam Bam Bigelow.



The next match Todd Pettengill and Vince McMahon broke down was Lawrence Taylor vs Bam Bam Bigelow. Bigelow will have the entire Million Dollar Corporation in his corner. Lawrence Taylor will have a team of his own to watch his back at Wrestlemania. Taylor's team consists of Rickey Jackson, Ken Norton Jr., Steve McMichael, Carl Banks, Chris Spielman, and the captain of the team Reggie White. We then got to hear from Reggie White and Chris Spielman. Vince says that Bam Bam has more to lose. He also said that Taylor is looking to brawl and not wrestle. Lastly he says that the support teams will get involved and play a major factor.



Backstage Interview with Jim Ross:

Jim Ross is backstage and conducted an interview with Mr. Bob Backlund. Ross says last night at Sunday Night Slam Backlund came with in an eyelash of becoming Intercontinental Champion before Razor Ramon cost him the match allowing Bret Hart to get involved as well. He then ask if he will make his presence known during Bret's match tonight. Mr. Bob Backlund says that he will trigger a chemical reaction in Bret which will hinder him from preforming in the ring against his brother Owen.



Jim Ross throws back over to Vince McMahon and Todd Pettengill who broke down the Intercontinental Championship match between champion Jeff Jarrett and challenger Razor Ramon. The video package starts from the debut of Jarrett leading all the way up to his Wrestlemania match against Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Championship.



The next match that Pettengill and McMahon broke down was The Undertaker vs King Kong Bundy. Pettengill says that Bundy is the cornerstone of the Million Dollar Corporation while Vince states that Undertaker hasn't been the same since losing the urn. We then hear comments from Paul Bearer and The Undertaker.



Locker Room Interview:

Bret Hart says that he has been waiting so long to kick Owen's butt and says that he is six days away from payback time for Bob Backlund.



Vince thinks that Bret is distracted as he has a lot on his plate while Todd disagrees and says he will channel all of that agression into his match against Owen tonight



Bret Hart vs Owen Hart(No Holds Barred):

The King of Hearts, Owen Hart makes his way to the ring first followed by his older brother Bret Hart. Bret came out to a HUGE pop and standing ovation for The Hitman. Before the bell could even ring Owen catches Bret on his way into the ring. Bret was able to regain control and hammer throw Owen into the corner as he goes on the attack. Bret has tossed all of his sportsmanship out of the window for this match. Bret takes the match to the outside as he throws Owen to the floor and hits him face first on the steel guardrail and irish whips him into the steel steps before they brawl to the back and back to the ringside area. Bret would then slam Owen on the floor before heading back into the ring. After taking a backbreaker Owen is able to regain control and rakes the face of Bret followed up with a headbutt and an inverted atomic drop. Owen continued the onslaught leading to a two count leading to Owen tossing Bret out of the ring followed up by irish whipping Bret into the steel steps then into the steel guardrail multiple times. The match would make its way back into the ring and Owen would lock in a deep working hold but Bret would fight out of it and get a two count on Owen leading to Owen getting right back up and on the attack. Owen would then take the turnbuckle pad off but Bret would counter and send him into the exposed steel leading to a two count. Bret would come off the ropes with a knee drop for another two count. Bret would then hit the piledriver for a two count. Bret would then go for the sharpshooter but Owen would poke him in the eye and send him into the exposed steel chest first. Bret woulf fight back and slingshot Owen into the steel then lock into the sharpshooter for the win. Bret would win the match but he wouldn't relinquish the hold causing more referees to come out and try to break the hold.



Todd Pettengill then breaks down how to order Wrestlemania XI.



Jonathan Taylor Thomas announces that he will be at Wrestlemania interviewing the wrestlers.



We then see a video package from Lawrence Taylor talking about his match with Bam Bam Bigelow.



We then hear from Ted DiBiase and the Million Dollar Team to close the show.



Results:

Bret Hart vs Owen Hart(No Holds Barred): Bret Hart via Sharpshooter.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

My Take:

As we all know go home shows for PPVs tend to be very lackluster. This episode was ok for what it was. Yes they mainly were focused on breaking down the Wrestlemania XI Card but they also hyped up the No Holds Barred match between Bret and Owen Hart since Owen costed Bret on two separate occasions dating back to Survivor Series 1994. The match itself was very lackluster and one of the worst No Holds Barred mstches I've ever seen. It was a very quick match that lasted all of about 10 minutes. Overall the show was ok as I enjoyed the banter between Todd Pettengill and Vince McMahon. I also liked the backstage interviews.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!