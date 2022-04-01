GCW Presents Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 Results 3.31.22

Tonight as a part of WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) presented Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1. Part 2 will take place on this Saturday, April 2 at 12:59 a.m. EDT.

Here are the full results of part 1:

The Briscoes defeated Nicke Gage and SLADE and The Second Gear Crew to become the new GCW Tag Team Champions

Blake Christian defeated AR Fox w/Ayla Fox

Mickie James defeated Allie Katch

Nick Wayne won the Scramble Match

Joey Janela defeated X-Pac

Jon Moxley defeated AJ Gray to retain the GCW World Championship

John Wayne Murdoch defeated Alex Colon to become the new GCW Ultraviolet Champion

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results of part 2 of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

