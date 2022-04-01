Skip to main content
JCW vs LA Fights Results 4.1.22

GCW kicked off the second their second day of The Collective 2022 with Jersey Championship Wrestling vs LA Fights. Eight matches were on deck including a Super Series of Survivals Match. 

Here are the full results:

Team JCW defeated Team LA Fights

Cole Radrick defeated Kevin Blackwood

Jack Cartwheel defeated Alec Price

Big Vin defeated Juicy Finau 

Nick Wayne defeated Marcus Mathers 

Billie Starkz defeated Sandra Moone

B-Boy defeated Grim Reefer

Dark Sheik defeated Charles Mason

