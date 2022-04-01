JCW vs LA Fights Results 4.1.22
GCW kicked off the second their second day of The Collective 2022 with Jersey Championship Wrestling vs LA Fights. Eight matches were on deck including a Super Series of Survivals Match.
Here are the full results:
Team JCW defeated Team LA Fights
Cole Radrick defeated Kevin Blackwood
Jack Cartwheel defeated Alec Price
Big Vin defeated Juicy Finau
Nick Wayne defeated Marcus Mathers
Billie Starkz defeated Sandra Moone
B-Boy defeated Grim Reefer
Dark Sheik defeated Charles Mason
