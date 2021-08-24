10 AEW Stars Who You Didn't Know First Appeared In Impact Wrestling

Since they official began operations in January of 2019, All Elite Wrestling or AEW has become one of the most talked about wrestling promotions in the United States.

Sure things like the occasional botches both on TV and PPV, a win/loss system that really doesn't mean much, an oversaturation of the product, refusal to take criticism and media bias (mostly on Dave Meltzer's part) among other things may be some of the company's more well know flaws but even still, fans and wrestlers alike continue to support AEW with many of the wrestlers there continuing to proving themselves as future stars in the industry.

It is worth noting though that some of the names that have become well known for their time in All Elite Wrestling actually got their first taste of fame in the mainstream wrestling in to TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining Tony Khan's company and in this article I'll be listing off ten of them.

10. Chuck Taylor

While today his known in mainstream wrestling for his work in AEW, Chuck Taylor had been wrestling in numerous promotions long before he joined the Tony Khan's company.

Taylor had spent his time working in promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, CZW, Dragon Gate and Chikara where he became heavyweight champion throughout multiple companies and he even won the Tag Team Championships with Drew Galloway/McIntyre in Evolve at one point in time.

From 2016-19, Chuck would make a few appearances in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and for the purpose of this list, Impact Wrestling; In 2016, Taylor took part in the company's One Night Only event called 'X-Travaganza' where he competed in a number one contender ladder match for the X Division Championship alongside Eddie Edwards, Braxton Sutter (Blade in AEW) and Crazzy Steve among others before making one more appearance losing to Matt and Jeff Hardy in a tag match on an episode of Impact.

Since then Taylor would go on to join All Elite Wrestling along with former WWE superstar, Trent Beretta and create a faction known as the 'Best Friends' which also included other AEW wrestlers like Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy, with Trent and Taylor earning a 5 star match following their parking lot brawl with former Impact Tag Team Champions, Santana and Ortiz on an episode of Dynamite.





























































9. Anthony Bowens

As one half of a tag team with Max Caster called 'The Acclaimed' Anthony Bowens career was taken to a level when he and Caster were signed to a five year deal with AEW which was impressive for Bowen considering he had only been in the wrestling business for a handful years, but before he signed to AEW he did make a brief run in Impact.

On an episode of Xplosion in 2019, Bowen took on Fallah Bahh in match that allowed the future AEW star to show off what he could do in the ring, however he was unsuccessful in defeating Fallah on this night but that isn't the end of the whole story.

According to reports, Impact management were looking to sign Anthony Bowens and Max Caster to their roster but as we know AEW was able to scoop them up and they've become a part of All Elite Wrestling's ever growing tag team division.

8. Luchasaurus

Back in may of 2019, Austin Matelson better known as Luchasaurus took part in the casino battle royal on the pre show to All Elite Wrestling's, Double or Nothing event before eventually signing with the promotion soon afterwards.

However if you go back a few months before Double or Nothing, AEW's resident dinosaur made a rare appearance inside an Impact Wrestling ring at Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Nevada all the way back in February of 2019.

On an episode of Xplosion, Luchasarus competed in a singles match against Chris Bey, who at the time wasn't signed with Impact just yet and was actually getting offers from various companies like AEW, Impact and WWE; The match only lasted around six and a half minutes but it was enough time to demonstrate the power and physicality that AEW fans would soon get to be familiar with.

Impact Wrestling "Xplosion": Luchasaurus vs Chris Bey - YouTube





























































7. Trent Beretta

As mentioned previously, Trent Beretta was a part of the WWE in the early 2010's along with Caylen Croft to create the tag team 'The Dude-busters' but after the team split and both men where let go, Trent continued on in professional wrestling competing in a number of promotions throughout the mid to late 2010's.

One of those promotions he competed at was TNA Wrestling, where in 2013 Trent debuted under his real name 'Greg Marasciulo' and took part in a tournament to crown a new X Division Champion; While he would advance in the tournament he was unable to win the finals which was an Ultimate X match to crown the new champion.

About a year later, Beretta would appear on TNA's One Night Only: 'X-Travaganza 2' event under a different name where he once again got involved with the stars of the X Division and much like his previous time, was unable to win the Ultimate X.

Trent would go on to wrestle for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling before officially signing with AEW and partnering with other wrestlers like Chuck Taylor and even got a 5 star match from Dave Meltzer from his and Taylor's parking lot brawl with former Impact Tag Team Champions Santana and Ortiz.

Greg Marasciulo (Trent Barreta) debut in TNA - YouTube





























































6. Veda Scott

Most fans recognize Veda Scott for her time in Ring of Honor where she played numerous roles like backstage interviewer, manager and wrestler and some known her nowadays as AEW's red headed commentator for AEW Dark but somewhere in between she found time to compete for TNA/Impact.

Veda first appeared in 2014 where she and number other ladies like Scarlett Boudreaux, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim competed in the first ever Knockouts Knockdown event which was a mostly all female wrestling event where unknown, young wrestlers would take on the veterans of the Knockouts Division.

Veda was actually the first of these unknown wrestlers to compete on the show and her opponent was none other then former Knockouts Champion, Gail Kim; While Gail obviously picked up the victory, Veda showed a mean streak throughout the match that definitely made her stand out, unfortunately it didn't help her here or in her rematch with Gail just one year later at Knockouts Knockdown 2.

Her last appearance came at Knockouts Knockdown 4 where she competed with and lost to "The Demon Assassin" Rosemary in a qualifying match.

5. Jack Evans

One of the earliest to appear in Impact to make onto this list, Jack Evans' high flying style of wrestling has been incapsulating the eyes of wrestling fans for years with his first appearance in Impact going all the way back to 2004 when Scott D'Amore created the prototype version of what would be 'Team Canada' which included other names like Johnny Devine, Petey Williams and Teddy Hart.

Despite being the only American in the group, this induration of Team Canada wouldn't last long as both Evans and Hart would soon be replaced by Eric Young and Bobby Roode.

Fast forward to 2011 and Evans once again appeared for the company as part of a tournament that would eventually culminate at that year's Destination X pay per view with the winner out of either Evans, Zema Ion, Low Ki or Austin Aires getting a contract to officially work for the company, sadly Evans didn't win but he did leave quite an impression by hitting 630 senton from the top rope in a match on an episode of Impact.

Evans appeared one more time in 2018 in a losing effort but would get signed with AEW about a year later.

4. Leva Bates

Like many on this list, Leva Bates has made a number of appearances for Impact Wrestling over the years before eventually signing with All Elite Wrestling with many of those appearances happening both in the ring and behind the scenes.

The first of these appearances occurred back in 2008, when Bates dressed in street clothes was selected to be the opponent of Awesome Kong's $25,000 Fan Challenge and considering how dominant Kong was back in 2008 and the fact that her Knockouts Championship was at stack...You can probably imagine how this all turned out.

Her second appearance occurred in 2012 with Bates playing the role of a stagehand who sneak attacked both Hulk Hogan and Sting as she was in fact was working for wrestling biker gang, Aces & Eights, although her participation in the group following this moment was never followed up on.

Bates would compete in Impact two more times with the first seeing her lose to Mia Yim/Jade for the Knockouts Championship on Impact and the second seeing her defeat Allie at Victory Road: Knockout Knockdown and advancing all the way to the main event which she lost.

3. Peter Avalon

Despite looking like someone who would've fit perfectly into the 1980's wrestling scene, Peter Avalon's mainstream wrestling career has seen him as a taking losses in places like WWE, Impact and AEW where he had 27 match losing streak for some time in Tony Khan's company.

But, it's Avalon's time in Impact that will be discussing here and considering what he looks like today compared to his time in the former TNA Wrestling, it's almost unbelievable.

Back in late 2013, Avalon went under the name of Norv Fernum where he made his Impact debut at that year's Bound For Glory event where he would lose in quick fashion to another wrestler who was debuting that same night and his name was Ethan Carter The Third aka EC3.

Following his appearance at BFG, Fernum along with another jobber by the name of Dewey Barnes, would go on to lose to other wrestlers like Samuel Shaw (aka Dexter Lummis in NXT) and The BroMans with the latter seeing both Barnes and Fernum wearing the infamous turkey suit after losing a match on a Thanksgiving episode of Impact.

Fernum/Avalon would continue his on and off feud with EC3 until 2015 where the future AEW star got a shot at EC3 for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship...and was unsuccessful.

Avalon would eventually sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 where he would align himself with names like the previously mentioned, Leva Bates and Brandon Cutler.

2. Serena Deeb

This woman's ten plus career has seen her appear in some of the best wrestling promotions within the United States like Shimmer, WWE, ROH and the NWA but has gotten a lot more attention my mainstream audiences thanks to her work in AEW where she become the first female in All Elite Wrestling history to crossover to another promotion and win their company's title and successfully defend it.

Long before all of this however, Serena made a handful of appearances for TNA/Impact with the future NWA Women's Champion taking some of the future legends in women's wrestling.

The first of these appearances occurred back at Slammiversary 2008, when she was a fan in the crowd who accepted Awesome Kong's $25,000 Fan Challenge with the Knockouts Championship at stake; The match was a basic squash for Kong who destroyed Serena in a matter of minutes to retain her title.

Fast forward several years later and Serena would once again compete inside an Impact ring this time against friend and former Knockouts Champion, Mickie James at Knockouts Knockdown 2013 with both ladies showing a whole lot of friendly sportsmanship before putting on an underrated gem of a match.

Two years later and Serena would face off against Mickie but this time in an intergender tag team match which saw Mickie and real husband, Nick Aldis walk out victorious.

1. Scorpio Sky

Known for his work Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page in AEW, Scorpio Sky has wrestled everywhere there is to wrestle in modern day pro wrestling so it shouldn't be too much of a surprised the learn that his made a few appearances in Impact Wrestling.

Going under the name of Mason Andrews, Sky competed predominately with the X Division where took on names like Petey Williams, Zema Ion, Sonjay Dutt, Kid Kash and Kenny King just to name a few

Perhaps his most memorable appearance with would have to be that of Destination 2012 where managed to advance to the finals of an X Division tournament to crown a new X Division after competing in two matches back-to-back matches, however he was unsuccessful in winning the Ultimate X Match to win title.

Sky's last appearance in Impact was in 2013 where he lost a number one contender's match for the X Division title but would go on to find success in Ring Of Honor, New Japan before eventually signing with AEW in 2019.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.