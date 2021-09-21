2016 was a strange year for TNA Wrestling, by most accounts the company was still delivering a good onscreen product especially with names like Bobby Lashley, Eli Drake, EC3, Drew Galloway but also with the popularity of Decay and The Broken Universe created by none other then 'Broken' Matt Hardy.

On the other hand, the company was experiencing problems behind the scenes with financial issues, an uncertainty of leadership and the fact that the promotion and it's tape library was up for grabs which made people think at the time that WWE was going to buy their competition again but, thankfully that didn't happen.

Sometimes, the quality of a product can tell a whole lot about the conditions of a business and in the case of BFG 2016 that couldn't be anymore truthful.

So with all that said, here are 10 Interesting Facts About Bound For Glory 2016.

10. The Attendance Numbers For The PPV Fell Short

Considering the state of the company at the time, it probably isn't too surprising to hear that the number of fans attending Impact shows were shrinking.

In fact the Impact Zone in Orlando Florida started to become a dead zone with for the promotion around this time and this can best be seen with the number of fans attending this event.

By the time BFG 2016 rolled around, the company was able to get somewhere around 1,100 people in attendance; Nowadays this number would be expected if Impact hosted some shows in a small venue but back then TNA was that number two promotion in the United States and the fact that this show fell short compared to the 1,800 people who attended the previous year's Bound For Glory was unfortunate.

9. It Was The First BFG Event To Take Place In The Impact Zone In 11 Years

Seeing how the fans weren't responding too well to the action and some of the storylines Impact was producing in Orlando Florida at the time you could imagine the crowd would be reacting the same way for BFG 2016.

Thankfully that wasn't the case as the fans in attendance were ruckus throughout the entire show with the biggest reason for the excited crowd having to do with the fact that this was the first Bound For Glory to take place inside the Impact Zone in over a decade.

You'd have to go all the way back to very first Bound For Glory in 2005 to find the last BFG held in the Universal Studios, the previous BFG's have either been held in other states like Chicago, Philadelphia and Arizona or in different countries like Japan and Canada.

























































8. A Previously Taped Xplosion Match Between Jade and Sienna Aired During The Preshow

The Knockouts Division at this time was in a good place all things considered with names like Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Allie, Marti Belle, Rosemary and Gail Kim making up most the female roster but there is something you might not know and that's two of it's newest stars had a match (albeit a pre taped match) that aired at the Bound For Glory Preshow.

At BFG's 2016 preshow, a match that was taped for TNA's secondary show, Xplosion was aired on the preshow before it officially aired on Xplosion later in the month on October 15th.

The match in question saw Sienna (aka Allysin Kay) taking on Jade (aka Mia Yim) in one-on-one combat and although no footage for this match is available anymore, there are a few photos of match available on the internet.

According to a report done by Cattie's Womens Wrestling which breaks down this match, it was Jade who would come out victorious in the match.

7. This Event Would Be Da Pope's Last PPV Appearance For TNA

Since making his debut all the way back in 2009, Elijah Burke aka D'Angelo Dinero or sometimes known as 'The Pope or 'Da Pope' had been fixature of TNA Wrestling due to his amazing work on the microphone as well as his wrestling ability which was on display in Da Pope's many battles with names like Mr. Anderson, Samoa Joe, Abyss, Desmond Wolfe and AJ Styles.

However by 2015, Da Pope decided to take his talents as a talker to the commentary table alongside fellow commentators Josh Matthews and Jeremy Borash where his unique calls of certain moves and his energetic manner of speaking kept the fans entertained.

While Pope would occasionally compete in matches against wrestlers like Tyrus and Bobby Lashley, he stayed to color commentary until he left the company in August of 2017; Pope wasn't a part of the commentary team for Slammiversary 2017, so his commentary at this show would end up being Da Pope's final appearance for TNA Wrestling on pay per view.





























































6. Billy Corgan Would Be Gone A Month Later

Before he took ownership of the National Wrestling Alliance or NWA back in 2017 front man for the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan was the senior producer for TNA when it came to creative and talent. This was mostly due to Corgan providing the money needed for the company to continue producing shows including Bound For Glory 2016 according to some sources.

Corgan would soon become an on air authority figure during which time the company would see the emergence of the DCC (Death Crew Council), using music from other artists like Marylin Manson to be use as theme songs for factions like Decay and 'The Dollhouse', the debut of the Grand Championship and perhaps his greatest accomplishments during his time with the company: helping to create Decay and "Broken" Matt Hardy.

Unfortunately, issues arose regarding Corgan getting the position of president of TNA Wrestling which eventually led to him suing the company in order to get his money back after previously loaning it out the company.

Soon afterwards, Anthem Sports and Entertainment (you might of heard of them) became the financial backers to TNA after buying up their assets and they were able to pay Corgan the money back before he left the company altogether in November of 2016, just a month after this event.































































5. Drew Galloway Couldn't Perform Due To Injury

By the time of Bound For Glory, former TNA World Champion Drew Galloway was set to take the recently debuted Aron Rex (or Damien Sandow in the WWE) in the tournament finals to crown the very first TNA Grand Champion.

Sadly for Galloway, he would be out of action due to an injury he suffered previously with some accounts saying that it was a neck injury that kept him sidelined.

As a replacement, former TNA Tag Team Champion Eddie Edwards, who had competed with Galloway during the Grand Championship tournament was instead moved into the finals and scheduled to face Rex for the title but unfortunately the match itself was marred with issues that took away from the match.

One of those issues just so happened to be...

Drew Galloway Pulled From Bound For Glory Match Due To Neck Injury (sescoops.com)



























































4. The Lights Started To Flicker During The Grand Championship Match

As previously mentioned, the Eddie Edwards vs. Aron Rex match at BFG to crown the inaugural TNA Grand Championship was a bust all around, sure the wrestling was fine but the rules that came with this title really hampered the momentum of what could have been a good match.

In the end, Rex won the title but by that point the fans and even the commentary team could care less but if you can believe it, the rules to the Grand Championship and the winner of said title wasn't the worst/memorable thing to occur in this match.

By the second round in the title match, the lights inside the arena began to flicker and the production team needed to find some light in order for the fans in attendance and those at home to see the rest of the bout.

If that wasn't bad enough, the fans in attendance literally started to chant "Pay Your Light Bill" until they rejoiced once the lights came back on.

Yeah, not a good look for the company when the audience chanting for you to pay your electricity bill and having the lights come back on is the most over thing about the entire title match.



























































3. The TNA Debut Of Cody Rhodes

After losing the Knockouts Championship to her rival Gail Kim, Maria Kanellis-Bennett along with her husband Mike Bennett were then confronted by then TNA wrestler Brandi Rhodes and her husband, Cody Rhodes or just Cody due to WWE trademark claims.

Both Cody and Brandi were able to do away with Mr. and Mrs. Bennett to the delight of the fans in attendance and became another memorable part about BFG 2016.

The second son of 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, had been a very busy man by the time he appeared at Bound For Glory as he had competed for a number of Independent promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Northeast Wrestling before arriving in Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling which lead to him getting into contact with a few names (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) that would help him change the wrestling business in the years that followed.

This moment at Bound For Glory 2016 not only marked Cody's debut into TNA Wrestling, but also made him the fourth member of the Rhodes Family to appear and later compete in the company with Cody competing against names like Mike Bennett and later Eddie Edwards and Moose for the TNA World Title and Grand Championship respectively.

2. EC3 Delivered A Speech Following The End Of The PPV

The main event between EC3 and Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship was a great way to cap off the show and has gone down as not only one of the best Bound For Glory Main Events but also a great match in the careers of both men.

With that said, EC3 didn't walk away with the title, however he did leave the building as a hero in the eyes of the fans following an impassioned speech he gave after the camera stopped rolling.

During the speech Ethan Carter would seat on a steel chair and congratulate Bobby Lashley on his win before going on to say the following:

" Tonight belonged in unison to not only each and every one of you...but to each and every member of that roster back there that gives it their all no matter the circumstances, no matter the noise, no matter the scuttlebutt. Each and every man and woman back there I would go to war with any day of the week and die for, because they love this as much as I love this and as much as you love this."

Suddenly a TNA chant starts to ring out throughout the building and EC3 continues on to encourage the crowd whilst also telling the fans to "F the noise" (presumably the wrestling media at the time), "F the haters, F everybody" which makes the crowd roar even loader with thunderous applause.

EC3's Post BFG 2016 Speech:

1. It Was Final Pay Per View Under The TNA Banner

At the end of the day, the overall reality of the situation is that many critics and even some of the fans realized that this very well could have been the end of the company as the future of TNA Wrestling at the time was up in the air and things weren't looking to good.

Between all of the problems mentioned in the beginning, it really did look like TNA was going to get bought out by the WWE or at least their tape library.

Of course as we all know, this didn't happen thanks to Anthem Sports and Entertainment who ended up buying the company and became their financial backer; The promotion would soon merger with Jeff Jarrett's and Global Force Wrestling brand...But more on that in the next BFG facts article.

By the start of 2017 and onwards the company began to officially call themselves GFW Impact and while a planned TNA show was set to take place at Wrestlemania Weekend in 2020 (which didn't happen thanks to Covid-19), Bound For Glory 2016 is mostly seen as the final BFG and final pay per view under the TNA Wrestling name.













If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more in depth and informative wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.