I think it's fair say that 2022 has gotten off to a tremendous start if your Impact Wrestling, not only with the company turning 20 years old in June but the company hasn't felt this must see when it comes to its product since the mid to late 2000's.

Impact's first pay per view of the year, Hard To Kill can be seen as a success for the promotion in more ways than one but that doesn't mean there weren't some unique circumstances and interesting facts along the way...With all that said, here are 10 Interesting Facts About Hard To Kill 2022.

10. The News Going Into The Pay Per View

In the first few weeks of 2022, a lot of hype was around Impact's Hard To Kill event with multiple new stories coming out each day in the lead up to the PPV.

These stories included things like:

Fallah Bahh and Hakim Zane aka Rohit Raju becoming free agents

Hard To Kill selling out tickets

News that the ROH Title would be defended on the PPV (More on that later)

And a whole lot of changes as it relates to the card...which I'll go over in just little bit

However, the two biggest pieces of news as it relates to Hard To Kill surrounds the Knockouts Championship and the shakeup occurring within commentary team

News surfaced that Matt Striker who had been the play-by-play guy for Impact Wrestling since the last HTK event was relieved of his duties over reports that Impact management weren't too pleased with Striker's recent performances in the booth and literally on the day of the pay per view, it was revealed that former WWE interviewer Tom Hannifan (aka Tom Phillips) was now the new play-by-play guy and his first show as lead commentator was to do commentary for the first Impact PPV of the year...That's one hell of a start.

A day before that news was revealed, the internet wrestling community lost their minds when on the January 7th edition of Smackdown, commentator Pat McAfee announced some of the names who would be a part of that year's Women's Royal Rumble match with the most surprising entry being Mickie James especially considering how the WWE concluded their business with Mickie almost a year with the infamous trash bag incident.

What made this news even more shocking was that McAfee mentioned Mickie as "The Impact Knockouts Champion" which pretty much spoiled the ending to the Texas Death Match but also surprised many as the last time WWE mentioned Impact was a backstage remark in 2018 by Kurt Angle who said: "I heard TNA is Hiring".





























































9. Speedball's First U.S. Match Occurred on the Preshow

French-Canadian wrestler, Speedball Mike Bailey was a force to be reckon with during his time on the indies and his appearances in places like Ring of Honor, but that all came crashing down when he attempted to wrestle for the Evolve promotion despite the fact his work visa was expiring and this ultimately led to him being banned from entering or wrestling in the United States for five years.

Fast forward to 2022 as Mike Bailey's ban is coming to an end and speculation persists that the WWE or All Elite Wrestling are looking to sign Speedball to a contract, however due to the fact that Bailey was taking on Josh Alexander in a Canadian promotion that was run by Scott D'Amore...you can probably imagine what happened next.

D'Amore decided to give Speedball an Impact wrestling contract following his match with Alexander and after signing said contract on 'The Walking Weapon's' back, Mike Bailey officially became the newest member of the roster.

Bailey's first match would see the future X Division Champion pick up an impressive win in a high flying four way match against Laredo Kid, Ace Austin and The Bullet Club's own Chris Bey as one of two matches to take place on the Hard To Kill preshow.

8. Rachael Ellering was Replaced in the Ultimate X Match

Exactly two days before Hard To Kill, news broke that former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rachael Ellering wouldn't be taking part in the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match as she was orginally planned.

The story surfaced not too long after the go home episode of Impact concluded although any explanations as to why Ellering was taken out of the match were never really explained with some speculating things like testing positive for Covid, suffering an injury and perhaps the silliest one is that the company took her out of the match because she got upset on social media over getting a happy birthday message from Impact's Twitter account a day or two late.

Rachael wouldn't appear for the company again as no less than over a month after Hard To Kill, Rachael would confirm that she was no longer was apart of Impact Wrestling and in regards to her replacement in the Ultimate X match, she was substituted in for the Hardcore Knockout, Alisha Edwards.

























































7. Tasha and Jordynne Grace Pushed For The Ultimate X Match

The first ever all female Ultimate X match was not only a great way to start off the pay per view, it was also a great match which saw former Knockouts tag champion Tasha Steelz picking up the victory.

While the victory helped in further establishing Tasha Steelz within the Knockouts Division, perhaps this win may have something to do with the fact the Boricua Badass was one of a few to really push hard to make this match happen.

According to reports, it was actually Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace who were trying like hell to convince Executive Vice President, Scott D'Amore to make the match happen and after much pestering the former coach of Team Canada decided to officially make the match happen at the next major pay per view.

Although it was Tasha who won the match and eventually the title at the Sacrifice event in March, it would be Jordynne Grace who would go on to win the Knockouts World Title at Slammiversary after beating Tasha and several others in the first ever Queen of the Mountain match.

6. The Story Behind the Gresham/Sabin ROH Title Match

Earlier on this list, I mentioned how a title match for the Ring of Honor Championship was set to take place on the show and the story behind it is really something.

See Ring of Honor in late 2021 going into 2022 was experiencing a dilemma that was similar to that of TNA Wrestling back in 2016 as the company was facing shutdown following the Covid-19 Pandemic and Sinclair Broadcasting were looking to get out of the wrestling business, resulting in them releasing all of their wrestlers from their contracts including their champions.

By the time 2022 rolled around, rumors began that Tony Khan or even Anthem Sports were thinking about buying the rights to Ring of Honor which in Impact's case could explain the amount of ROH talent that started to showed like Johnathan Gresham, so when Gresham was announced to defend the ROH title against Chris Sabin in a Pure Rules match at Hard To Kill, fans were compeletely blown away.

ROH commentator, Ian Riccaboni later mentioned via Twitter that Sabin had earned a shot at the ROH title in 2018 but was unable to get that title match due to a knee injury in 2019, so three years later the match was set to take place and the rest is history.

5. A Knockouts Tag Title Match was Scrapped

Continuing our theme of Hard To Kill 2022 having to be reorganized due to outside forces, we turn our attention to the Knockouts Tag Title match that was originally suppose to take place.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee aka The IInspiration were scheduled to defend their Knockouts tag belts against Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne aka The Influence on the pay per view until it was revealed a day before the show that both McKay and Lee were exposed to Covid-19 and therefore would be unable to defend their titles.

The Influence would make an appearance on the PPV in a backstage segment where they criticized the champs for being scared to defend their belts and claimed that they will be getting their match as soon as they come back.

A few weeks later that match would be postponed again after Tenille was unable to appear at the tapings but sure enough the match finally took place at the Sacrifice event in March with The Influence picking up the win and becoming the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

4. The Story Behind the Prosthetic Leg

One of the unexpected moments in the three way world title match between Moose W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona was the usage of a prosthetic leg with a pink sneaker during the match which led to many fans to wonder...Where the heck did that come from?

According to those who attended the show, an unknown fan who had the leg tried to get the wrestlers to use it as a weapon throughout the night as the show was filled with hardcore matches that would allow the appendage to be used.

It wasn't until the former Big Cass spotted the leg at which point he went on to use it as a weapon against Matt Cardona in a moment that helped to make the match all the more enjoyable.

While Hard To Kill had no shortage of weapons being used throughout the night, this one particularly stands out for obvious reasons, although it's unclear if that fan got the leg back after the show...hopefully he or she did.

























































3. Some of the Wrestlers Involved Got Injured

So, I think it's fair to say that wrestling at Hard To Kill is almost certainly going to result in a wrestler or wrestlers getting injured, sure the 2021 edition largely avoided any injuries that we know about, but the very first show had a number of wrestlers getting hurt and the 2022 event is apparently no different.

According to 411Mania, a few of the wrestlers who took part in event suffered some casualities:

Trey Miguel suffered a broken tooth which lead to him needing surgery to fix

Rosemary was injured although it's unclear if the injury surrounds one of her arms or shoulders

Bonus fact, both Rosemary and Miguel had to cancel an up-and-coming event at Pro Wrestling Revolver due to their respective injures

Moose suffered an injury to his hip which was the result of the table spot he took during the triple threat world title match

And finally, Deonna Purrazzo was reportedly banged up from her match but did not suffer a concussion or need stitches as others speculated...what can you say: wrestling is a tough business.

2. It's the 1st the Knockouts Title match to Main Event A PPV

Speaking of Deonna Purrazzo, the final match on the card saw The Virtusoa take on her rival Mickie James in a Texas Death match for the Knockouts World Championship...a match that easily ranks not only one of the best matches in either ladies career but it also ranks as one of the best matches of 2022.

What makes this match even more great is the fact that it's not only the first ever Texas Death match to involved the females but it's also the first time that the Knockouts Title was defended in the main event of a major pay per view in all of TNA/Impact History.

While Tessa Blanchard is credited as the first Knockout to main event an Impact PPV as she did this at Slammiversary 2019 and Hard To Kill 2020, this happened during Tessa's push to become the first female world champion in Impact Wrestling and as such her main event matches saw her take on Sami Callihan in intergender matches.

Deonna and Mickie on the other hand can claim that they both main evented a major pay per view in the company's history.

1. Mickie Becomes The 3rd Women In A Row to Keep the Gold at HTK

Mickie James had what some would call the best start of the year for any women's wrestler in history as she was not only announced to take part in the up-and-coming women's Royal Rumble but she took part in the previously mentioned Texas Death match with Purrazzo where she kept the title in tact.

However something that tends to get lost in the shuffle is the fact that Mickie James became the third knockout to keep the belt at Hard To Kill and if you look back at the history of the Knockouts title being defended on Impact's January PPV, it's quite fascinating...

Taya Valkyrie retained the belt in a three way bout against Jordynne Grace and ODB at HTK 2020 in order to maintain her record as the longest reigning Knockouts Champion

Deonna Purrazzo forced Taya Valkyrie to submit at HTK 2021, allowing her to keep her title

And as mentioned before, Mickie James defeated Purrazzo in the main event of HTK 2022 to remain Knockouts World Champion

By this logic that would mean that the woman who goes on to retain the Knockouts World Title at the previous Hard To Kill PPV, goes on and fails to recapture the belt at the following year's event.

And with Mickie James set to take on Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship in a title vs. career at this Friday's Hard To Kill event...Could this tend continue or will Hardcore Country be the one break to the break cycle?

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @FullertonHakeem and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.