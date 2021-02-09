6 Possible Contenders for Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo made her IMPACT debut last year and was immediately thrusted into the title picture. She would attack Jordynne Grace and challenged her for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. Deonna would go to win the title and retain it in a 30 minute Ironman Match on night two of Emergence.

Since then Deonna would go on a tear running through all of her opponents until she ran into the undead bride Su Yung at Bound for Glory. She would then regain the belt at Turning Point on IMPACT Plus and has held it ever since.

Her last opponent was the former longest reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie at Hard to Kill. Now it seems like she could be facing a legend in Jazz or the returning ODB soon.

I decided to look at six possible competitors that could challenge Deonna for her title(in no particular order):

1 Gallery 1 Images

6. Jazz

Before the global pandemic former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz had announced her retirement. She then put her retirement on hold to participate in the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament with Jordynne Grace as her partner. After being bounced from the tournament with a lost to Havok and Nevaeh everyone suspected that Jazz would leave the company but it looks like she is sticking around for a while. Recently on TV it seems that Jazz and Grace have confronted Team Purrazzo. Deonna has ran through all of the babyfaces in the division expect for Jazz which could be a really good match either for PPV or an IMPACT Plus special.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

5. ODB

This match seems more likely as ODB just recently made her return to IMPACT and making the save for Jordynne Grace and Jazz after Grace picked up the win against Susan this past Tuesday. We ever saw in backstage segment that Jazz asked if she would be back full time. ODB didn’t confirm or deny the question. After the show Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo took to twitter to voice her complaints on legends coming back to IMPACT. I think ODB will be the next challenger for Deonna and we could see it as soon as No Surrender this Saturday. The narrative for this match is new generation against the old generation. Purrazzo is looking to crave out her own path in IMPACT and the company hers while ODB is coming back to prove that she can still go, hang with the new generation and to put Deonna and her crew in their place.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

4. Alisha Edwards

This one is coming out of left field is a total long shot. Alisha Edwards hasn’t really amounted to much since coming to IMPACT. Her whole career in IMPACT has been tied to her more successful husband Eddie Edwards. Most recently in the recent chapter between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards leading to their barbed wire massacre match at Hard to Kill.

1 Gallery 1 Images

3. Big Swole

Big Swole makes the list due to the partnership between IMPACT and AEW. Swole has challenged for the AEW Women’s Title and has come up short. She also was in a feud with Britt Baker for the majority of 2020 but after that she kind of went away and has never been seen or heard from again. If I was in charge of booking I would have Swole show up to the IMPACT Zone and win a #1 contenders match against Tenille Dashwood. It would also be really interesting to see how their gimmicks would play off of each other.

1 Gallery 1 Images

2. Kris Statlander

Here me out on this one instead of having The Alien return from her injury on Dynamite shock the world by having her show up to the Impact Zone after Purrazzo has just successfully defended her title. This is another interesting match as for one Statlander’s character is a very intriguing one and was on a roll before her injury in the summer of 2020. The Virtuosa v The Alien is a match I didn’t know I wanted until just know as I’m typing this

1 Gallery 1 Images

1. Hikaru Shida

Right now there isn’t anyone who isn’t anyone who is a worthy challenger for Shida in the AEW Women’s Division so they created a #1 contender eliminator tournament to crown her next challenger. Here me out but for IMAPCT to make a real big splash against AEW what if after the tournament is over and #1 contender is crowned out of comes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo along with Kimber and Susan who take out the tournament winner. This then leads to Deonna entering the ring and quickly grabs the arm of Shida and makes her tap setting up a HUGE inter promotional match. Deonna’s reasoning for coming to dynamite is that she has grown tired of the Impact Zone as she has ran through everyone over there and needed new arms to add to her collection and who better than the AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!