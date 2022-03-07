An Update On Impact Wrestling's Gut Check Tryout

About a day or two ago, we here at Wrestling News World mentioned during the News Update article on Impact Wrestling (which will be posted down below) that the promotion would be taking part in the prestigious Arnold Classic over the weekend with former Impact World Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as well as former Knockouts and Digital Media Champion, Jordynne Grace appearing and signing autographs for fans.

Another major thing Impact was also doing at the Arnold Classic over the weekend was having tryouts as part of their Gut Check initiative with two Indie wrestlers being rewarded Impact Wrestling contracts by Lance Storm and John E. Bravo.

One of these two Indie wrestlers was Jack Price nicknamed 'Black Diamond' who has competed and won gold in lesser-known promotions like the Ohio Wrestling Alliance and Mega Championship Wrestling.

His also competed against Impact's own Heath and Rhino for the World Tag Team Championships for a promotion known as IWR with none other than John E. Bravo as his manager in that match.

Price also has competed against the other indie talent who was signed to a contract at the Gut Check tryout and that is 24 year old, Jason Hotch

Hotch much like Price hails from Michigan and has also competed in smaller promotions like Horror Slam Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, GCW and AAW Wrestling, but he also got his biggest break competing on AEW Dark in a losing effort to Dante Martin.

Hotch was trained by current X Division Champion, Trey Miguel and with this and Price's connections to John E. Bravo helped both men to get this opportunity and now have contracts with Impact.

It's unclear how long these contracts will last for and it's unknown if both men will be appearing in any future tapings for Impact or if they'll be sent to OVW much like 'Shogun' Jackson Stone did after winning Gut Check in 2020.

Nevertheless congratulations to both men.

Gut Check 2022 Announcement:

https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1500646713207537668?s=20&t=-YpDo9hClyESyqSQkli_eA

Price and Hotch's Twitter Handles

(1) Jack Price (@AntwaunHoey) / Twitter

(1) Jason Hotch (@TheJasonHotch) / Twitter







