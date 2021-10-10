Awesome Kong To Be Inducted Into The Impact Hall of Fame

Tonight on Impact Plus was the return of Knockouts Knockdown. During the show the inductee for this year’s hall of fame at Bound For Glory was announced.

Christy Hemme made her return to Impact tonight and announced that Former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Awesome Kong will be inducted at Bound For Glory.

Here is the official tweet:

Kong would then make an appearance and reaction to the news of her induction.

