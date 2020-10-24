Bound for Glory 2020 Preview (10/24/20)

Tonight is the night. This is what everyone on the IMPACT roster works towards every year. This is IMPACT's biggest stage...BOUND FOR GLORY.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's PPV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Eric Young vs Rich Swann(IMPACT World Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - After numerous attacks at the hands of Eric Young, Rich Swann will finally get his hands on the World Class Maniac at Bound For Glory. During an emotional speech from Swann on IMPACT!, Eric Young made his way to the ring where he disrespectfully shoved Scott D’amore to the ground. The Executive Vice President had seen enough and made the match official for October 24th on pay-per-view, despite Swann’s injuries. Will Rich Swann exact his revenge and realize his dream of becoming World Champion or will Eric Young put an end to his career once and for all? We find out at the biggest event of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Good Brothers vs Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs Motor City Machine Guns vs The North(IMPACT Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - On the road to Bound For Glory, IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked tag team division has erupted into total chaos. Over the last several weeks, the Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton have all vied for a Tag Team Championship opportunity – and they’re all going to get one. As announced on Press Pass, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend those titles against all three teams in a huge four-way match at Bound For Glory. Who will be victorious in what is arguably one of the biggest Tag Team Championship matches of all time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Deonna Purrazzo vs Kylie Rae(IMPACT Knockouts Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s official – after Deonna Purrazzo retained her Knockouts Title against Susie at Victory Road on IMPACT Plus, her next challenger will come in the form of #1 contender Kylie Rae at Bound For Glory. Kylie earned a shot at the Knockouts Title in the huge #1 Contenders Knockouts Gauntlet all the way back at Slammiversary, but was later transported to Wrestle House as Purrazzo run roughshod over the Knockouts division. But now, Kylie Rae is back and ready to challenge the Virtuosa at the biggest event of the year. Will Purrazzo continue her reign of dominance or will Smiley Kylie become Knockouts Champion for the very first time?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Rohit Raju vs TJP vs Jordynne Grace vs Willie Mack(X-Division Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - Be careful what you wish for, Rohit. After weeks of him bragging about giving out championship opportunities, then finding ways to dodge his challengers left and right, Scott D’amore has seen enough. Most recently, it was Jordynne Grace who answered the Defeat Rohit Challenge and she did just that – but the Desi Hitman once again found a loophole to hold on to his X-Division Title, despite losing the match. On his way back through the curtain, he was confronted by IMPACT Wrestling’s Executive Vice President who announced a blockbuster match for Bound For Glory. Here, Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Title against TJP, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and Jordynne Grace in what is sure to be a chaotic 6-Way Scramble. Will Rohit’s reign come to an end at the biggest event of the year?

1 Gallery 1 Images

EC3 vs Moose:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After months of mind games and psychological warfare, it all comes down to this. At Bound For Glory on October 24th, EC3 will battle Moose in an undisclosed location. In order to move forward with his career, EC3 vowed to destroy his past and he did just that when he stole the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Moose and tossed it off a bridge. Now Moose is more enraged than ever and desperate to put an end to EC3 once and for all. At the biggest event of the year, who will control their narrative?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Eddie Edwards vs Ken Shamrock w/Sami Callihan:

Preview (via IMPACT) - A new side of Ken Shamrock emerged when he brutally attacked Eddie Edwards just a few weeks ago on IMPACT!, revealing himself as Eddie’s mystery attacker. We saw signs of remorse on the conscience of Shamrock, but Sami Callihan quickly snapped him back into his destructive state of mind. With his former worst enemy calling the shots, there’s no telling how much chaos Shamrock will unleash on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. What we do know is that Eddie Edwards has a chance at revenge when he collides with Shamrock in a colossal match that is now official for Bound For Glory. Who will be victorious when these two titans go to war at the biggest event of the year?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Call Your Shot Gauntlet:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The unique Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns this year at Bound For Glory. Two competitors start the match. After a time interval, another will enter the fray. Eliminations occur by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining. The final two will compete in a singles match to be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title opportunity of their choosing. Per Scott D’amore, the first ten participants have been announced: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer and Havok. On the final IMPACT! before BFG, Hernandez pinned Rhino to earn the coveted #20 entry spot, while Rhino must enter at the disadvantageous #1. If last year’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet taught us anything, it’s that you never know who may show up for this high-stakes contest! Who will call their shot on the biggest show of the year?

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Rascalz vs The Deaners:

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Saturday at 7pm ET on AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital platforms, the action gets started early on the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show. Just one hour before Bound For Glory goes live on the air, don’t miss Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz as they take on The Deaners, Cody and Cousin Jake in tag team action. Who will pick up the first victory of the night at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ken Shamrock IMPACT Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony:

Preview (via IMPACT) - On Bound For Glory weekend, Professional Wrestling and MMA legend Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. Celebrate Shamrock’s historic career during the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show, this Saturday at 7pm ET on AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital channels.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!