Bound for Glory Fallout Preview: The Wedding of Rosemary and John E Bravo (10/27/20)

Here comes the bride all dressed in black. Here comes the groom wearing his earmuffs. This past Saturday was the biggest event of the year for IMPACT Bound for Glory. We saw three titles change hands and the return of Su Yung. Tonight we witness the fallout and the wedding of the year as Rosemary and John E Bravo tie the knot.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - What a night it was this past Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory. Rich Swann overcame all the odds to defeat Eric Young and become the new IMPACT World Champion. Su Yung made her shocking return to dethrone Deonna Purrazzo as Knockouts Champion. The North reclaimed their spot at the top of the tag team division when they won the incredible four-way match for the Tag Team Championships. Moose finally controlled his narrative and was able to pry the TNA World Heavyweight Championship away from EC3 in an undisclosed location. Rhino won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn himself a title opportunity of his choosing, and secured a spot on the IMPACT Wrestling roster for his friend, Heath. New IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock established his dominance when he defeated Eddie Edwards. And Rohit Raju escaped the Six-Way Scramble with his X-Division Title intact. The question now is – what will happen next?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - We are gathered this Tuesday on AXS TV to witness and celebrate the marriage of John E Bravo and Rosemary. What started out as a rocky relationship has blossomed into a passionate bond and now, the two love birds will tie the knot on IMPACT! The planning process for a traditional wedding is stressful enough. But for a demon wedding, it’s a whole other story. It was right down to the wire when Rosemary defeated Havok last week to secure her assistance in reincarnating Father James Mitchell to officiate the ceremony. Meanwhile, Bravo had challenges of his own as he enlisted the help of the less-than-capable Wrestle House cast to assist with the usual wedding planning duties. All that aside, the wedding will indeed take place this coming Tuesday. Surely, it will go according to plan – right?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!