*BREAKING NEWS* CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS IMPACT WORLD TITLE

*BREAKING NEWS* CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS IMPACT WORLD TITLE

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight was the debut of the new AEW show Rampage and the first match of the show was Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage for the Impact World Title.

This was a great highly anticipated match which saw The Young Bucks come down to the ring and slide in a chair but Cage would turn things in his favor. Cage would hit The Killswitch on the chair and get the 1 2 3. 

We got us a new Impact World Champion in Christian Cage plus we jus crowned Brian Myers as the number one contender last night on Impact after winning a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

78D20E96-D86E-498B-83CD-17AE2516A6B2
IMPACT Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS THE IMPACT WORLD TITLE

BD2AACD4-6D9D-4B7A-9F36-F31D08920A69
Impact Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.12.21

F8C3DCF9-01F4-40A8-9480-E156AA7D1409
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 8.12.21

kenny-omega-impact-champion
IMPACT Wrestling

Five Interesting Facts About Impact Wrestling's Rebellion 2021

PicsArt_08-06-01.31.10
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling News Update (8/8/21)

25F73C8D-AAC7-48FF-AEA4-49C4957833D0
Impact Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.5.21

8AC2F37E-6359-406E-B42C-3C7B6AC1F893
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 8.5.21

7-bobby-roode-vs-austin-aries-world--1280x720fit
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Destination X Moments In Impact Wrestling History