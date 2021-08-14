BREAKING NEWS* CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS THE IMPACT WORLD TITLE

Tonight was the debut of the new AEW show Rampage and the first match of the show was Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage for the Impact World Title.

This was a great highly anticipated match which saw The Young Bucks come down to the ring and slide in a chair but Cage would turn things in his favor. Cage would hit The Killswitch on the chair and get the 1 2 3.

We got us a new Impact World Champion in Christian Cage plus we jus crowned Brian Myers as the number one contender last night on Impact after winning a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!