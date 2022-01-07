Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS: The IInspiration pulled from Hard To Kill Due To Covid Exposure

BREAKING NEWS: The IInspiration pulled from Hard To Kill Due To Covid Exposure

Less than 24 hours ago we mentioned that Rachael Ellering was taken out of the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill but with no reason as to why, however Impact faces a similar problem but this time with a good explanation.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee aka The IInspiration (aka the former IIconics in WWE) we announced via Impact's Twitter account to be pulled from their Knockouts Tag Team Title match after being exposed to Covid-19.

Because of this the future of the Knockouts Tag Title match between the IInspiration and the Influence at Hard To Kill is up in the air.

Between reports Rich Swann testing positive for Covid, Rachael Ellering's unknown reason for being replaced and now this, makes you hope that nothing else goes wrong as Impact heads into their first pay per view of the year live this Saturday

Be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews and be sure to follow me on Twitter @FullertonHakeem

Related Articles

iinspiration-jessica-mckay-cassie-lee
Impact Wrestling News

BREAKING NEWS: The IInspiration pulled from Hard To Kill Due To Covid Exposure

ellering2020aew-1024x576
Impact Wrestling News

BREAKING NEWS: Rachael Ellering Out of the Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill

87d3abbc9970741d-600x338
Impact Wrestling News

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (1/5/22)

20211223_151528
IMPACT Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham Defends The RIng Of Honor Championship At Hard To Kill

F8D67307-DA4A-4216-8C7B-33A41A3153BE
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Turning Point Go Home Show 11.18.21

Screen-Shot-2021-02-16-at-7.43.07-PM
Impact Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling Signs Mike "Speedball" Bailey

EC8B4148-B364-478C-B709-87AAC659FFE5
IMPACT Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* The IInspiration Will Challenge Decay At Bound For Glory

B051955F-82A9-4A45-9021-61F7B8396E49
Impact Results

Knockouts Knockdown 2021 Results 10.9.21