BREAKING NEWS: The IInspiration pulled from Hard To Kill Due To Covid Exposure

Less than 24 hours ago we mentioned that Rachael Ellering was taken out of the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill but with no reason as to why, however Impact faces a similar problem but this time with a good explanation.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee aka The IInspiration (aka the former IIconics in WWE) we announced via Impact's Twitter account to be pulled from their Knockouts Tag Team Title match after being exposed to Covid-19.

Because of this the future of the Knockouts Tag Title match between the IInspiration and the Influence at Hard To Kill is up in the air.

Between reports Rich Swann testing positive for Covid, Rachael Ellering's unknown reason for being replaced and now this, makes you hope that nothing else goes wrong as Impact heads into their first pay per view of the year live this Saturday

