October 13, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* The IInspiration Will Challenge Decay At Bound For Glory
This past Saturday on Impact Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube Impact Wrestling had their Knockouts Knockdown PPV. The main event of the show saw Decay (Rosemary and Havok) successfully defended their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood).

After the match we found out that former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics now known as The IInspiration will be making their Impact debut at Bound For Glory in Las Vegas on October 23rd. 

Today it was announced that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay of The IInspiration will challenge Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship at BFG. 

If The IInspiration win the gold at BFG they will become the first team in history to win both the WWE and Impact women’s tag titles. Will Cassie and Jessica be able to overcome the shadows and bring IInspiration to the Knockouts Tag Division?

