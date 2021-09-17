September 17, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* Tommy Dreamer Has Been Indefinitely Suspended From Impact Wrestling

Last night on Vice TV a brand new episode from the hit TV show “Dark Side of the Ring” aired. The episode was on the infamous Ric Flair plane ride. Many people who were on the plane were interviewed during the episode including former ECW & WWE superstar, Tommy Dreamer.

Recently Dreamer has been wrestling and working backstage for Impact Wrestling. He was recently named as an Anthem representative in a storyline that saw Don Callis get “fired” from Impact.

During the episode Dreamer made some controversial comments on the incident. We also learned earlier today that cause of the comments he made that he wouldn’t be at this weekend’s Impact tapings. 

PWInsider has also learned that effective immediately Dreamer has been indefinitely suspended from the company. An email from Ed Nordholm was sent to the roster and staff on the suspension of Dreamer.

