Bullet Club Members Set to Appear on Future Impact Tapings

According to news broken by Impact Wrestling a few days ago, a few members of the NJPW's Bullet Club will be at the next set of January tapings as Impact will be having these tapings inside the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines Florida.

The first of these names to be announced for the tapings is Jay White, the current leader of the Bullet Club and former NEVER Openweight Champion. White first made his appearance on Impact in the final few moments of last year's Slammiversary event when White entered the ring and confronted then Impact and AEW world champion, Kenny Omega as well as Don Callis and The Good Brothers before the show went off the air.

via IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White's influence in Impact was cemented in the weeks after Slammiversary when he approached former X Division champion, Chris Bey about potentially joining the Bullet Club and sure enough "The Ultimate Finesser" became the newest member of the club where he has teamed up with other members of the club including Hikuleo and El Phantasmo on Impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No doubt that White will be working with Bey again in the next set of tapings, but his not coming allow as later on that same day when the announcement of Jay White returning to Impact was made, another set members will evidently be making their Impact debuts.

via IMPACT Wrestling

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa aka the Guerillas of Destiny are also set to appear in the up-and-coming January tapings in Florida, with many fans who are familiar with their work in New Japan getting really excited over what they will bring to Impact.

Tama Tonga is perhaps best known to Impact fans as the guy who infamously said "Ain't Nobody Gives A F#ck About Impact" before claiming that he, the Bullet Club and New Japan should be doing business with WWE instead...By the way these comments were made a month or so before the NJPW and Impact renewed its partnership.

Other fans will almost remember the time when Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows competed at NJPW Resurgence only to be confronted by the G.O.D., leaving many to wonder when this match would take place.

Fast forward a few months later and it seems very likely that this match finally has a chance of happening.

Jay White ATTACKS After Slammiversary Goes Off The Air! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights - YouTube

Desperate Chris Bey SQUEEZES Juice Robinson | IMPACT! Highlights August 5, 2021 - YouTube

The Guerrillas of Destiny confront the Good Brothers! | Resurgence - YouTube

Tama Tonga: Nobody Gives A F*ck About IMPACT; WWE, Let's Do Business | Fightful News











If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.