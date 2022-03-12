Skip to main content
Chris Sabin Accepts the US of Jay Open Challenge at Strong Style Evolved

As according to a video posted by NJPW of America's Twitter account, Impact Wrestling star Chris Sabin announces that he will be accepting Jay White's US of Jay Open Challenge at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Strong Style Evolved show on March 20th in Tampa Florida.

Bullet Club vs. MCMG

This news comes just days after the announcement of that Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will reunite as the Motor City Machine Guns for the first time since early 2021 to take on Bullet Club's own Jay White and Chris Bey in a must-see tag team match to kick off next week's episode of Impact on AXS TV and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

If you're interested in seeing the video/ tweet posted by the NJPW of America Twitter, the link is below as well as the link to buy your tickets for New Japan's Strong Style Evolved event on March 20th.

Chris Sabin Accepts Jay White's Challenge

https://twitter.com/NJPWofAmerica/status/1502464397071065088?s=20&t=WkJsOBhQ4aYZ_g5pLREfRA

Tickets for NJPW's Strong Style Evolved

STRONG STYLE EVOLVED in Tampa Tickets, Sun, Mar 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite






