Christian Cage: IMPACT Talent Showcase

This week I decided to do something new and follow in the footsteps of our talented Indie Talent Showcase Writer, Justin Cummings. I will be doing weekly IMPACT Talent Showcases each and every Thursday and the first four showcases will be on the champions of IMPACT.

First up is the current AEW superstar and IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage aka Captain Charisma.

William Jason Reso better known in the wrestling industry as Christian has wrestled for many promotions around the world with a career spanning over 20 years.

Cage made his debut in 1995 wrestling for independent promotions in his home country of Canada. Cage would compete as not only a singles competitor but also as a tag team with his best friend Edge.

Cage would go to continue on the Canadian indie scene before signing a developmental contract with WWE in 1998. Cage would make his debut the following year capturing the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Cage would go to hold the title for only a month before dropping it to Gillberg. Cage would then turn his attention to the tag team division as he would team up with Edge. The duo would go on to become one of the top teams in the company for years to come. They won the tag team titles on seven different occasions and even redefined the ladder match as they participate in the first ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match against The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Edge and Christian would part ways in 2001 leading to Christian to win more gold such as the European, Hardcore and Intercontinental championships. In 2005 Christian would depart WWE and sign with the up and coming company, TNA under the name of Christian Cage.

Cage would only stay with the company for three years but would win the NWA World Heavyweight Title on two occasions. Cage the returned to WWE in 2009 under the new ECW brand and eventually winning the ECW Championship.

In 2011 Christian would finally get the recognition that he deserved as he would breakout of his friend Edge’s shadow and defeat Alberto Del Rio in a ladder match at Extreme Rules to win the vacated World Heavyweight Championship.

Christian’s first reign was cut short on the SmackDown after Extreme Rules losing an impromptu title match to Randy Orton but would win it back in a last chance match at the Money in the Bank PPV. Due to winning the world title Christian became the eleventh Grand Slam Champion and the twenty-third Triple Crown Champion.

In 2014 Christian would retire for seven years due to concussion issues before returning to the 2021 Royal Rumble as the twenty-fourth entrant lasting 18 minutes and 12 seconds earning two eliminations and ultimately eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Christian would then officially sign with All Elite Wrestling shortly after his Royal Rumble appearance. He would set his sights on the AEW World Title and Kenny Omega. On the debut episode of AEW Rampage Cage defeated Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title marking the first time in over 700 days that Kenny has taken a pinfall lost.

Cage then successfully defended the title against Brian Myers at Emergence.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!



