Christy Hemme Returns to Impact Wrestling

According to former Knockouts Champion and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail Kim mentioned during an interview on Busted Open Radio that former WWE and Impact star, Christy Hemme has returned to Impact Wrestling after almost six years away from the company

Gail mentioned during the interview that:

"We have Christy Hemme back, she's backstage working on things and helping with branding and production. It's great to have more women in the office, the better. It's becoming more of a mix as opposed to the boy's club."

Hemme's previous time with the company saw her most as a ring announcer, backstage interviewer and even was part of the booking team at one point and now she'll be one of many people involved with the production and branding of Impact Wrestling.

Gail Kim Reveals Christy Hemme Is Back Working With Impact Wrestling, Talks Her Role With Company (411mania.com)











If you'd liked to be informed on all related wrestling news, events and matches be sure to follow Wrestling News World on social media especially on Twitter @wnwnews.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And you can follow me on Twitter @fullertonhakeem for more wrestling content