Skip to main content
Christy Hemme Returns to Impact Wrestling

Christy Hemme Returns to Impact Wrestling

According to former Knockouts Champion and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail Kim mentioned during an interview on Busted Open Radio that former WWE and Impact star, Christy Hemme has returned to Impact Wrestling after almost six years away from the company

Gail mentioned during the interview that:

"We have Christy Hemme back, she's backstage working on things and helping with branding and production. It's great to have more women in the office, the better. It's becoming more of a mix as opposed to the boy's club."

Hemme's previous time with the company saw her most as a ring announcer, backstage interviewer and even was part of the booking team at one point and now she'll be one of many people involved with the production and branding of Impact Wrestling.

Gail Kim Reveals Christy Hemme Is Back Working With Impact Wrestling, Talks Her Role With Company (411mania.com)





If you'd liked to be informed on all related wrestling news, events and matches be sure to follow Wrestling News World on social media especially on Twitter @wnwnews.

And you can follow me on Twitter @fullertonhakeem for more wrestling content

Related Articles

Christy-Hemme-tna
Impact Wrestling News

Christy Hemme Returns to Impact Wrestling

Jake Something
Impact Wrestling News

Jake Something Departs Impact Wrestling

Picsart_22-03-07_01-42-09-072
Impact Wrestling News

An Update On Impact Wrestling's Gut Check Tryout

Image-from-iOS-37
Impact Wrestling News

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (3/5/22)

Deaner1
Impact Wrestling News

Deaner Re-Signs with Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander Wins The Impact World Championship
IMPACT Wrestling

All Impact Wrestling 2021 Pay Per Views Ranked From Worse To Best

Grado and Chelsea Green
IMPACT Wrestling

10 On-Screen Wrestling Couples You Forgot Existed

Tessa-Blanchard-Impact-Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Impact Titles Changes Due To Real World Events