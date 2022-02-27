Deaner Re-Signs with Impact Wrestling

According to the man himself during an interview with Slam Wrestling, Impact star Cody Deaner aka Deaner re-signed with the company earlier this week with his reasoning behind it being among other things being able to continue working his other job as motivational speaker, creative freedom and being able to work other wrestling companies.

Deaner has been with the former TNA Wrestling for quite some time with his first run occurring in 2009 when he was the kayfabe boyfriend to ODB and eventually led to the two of them fighting for the Knockouts Championship at No Surrender 2009.

His second and current run has seen Deaner first a part of a tag team with his kayfabe Cousin Jake (known today as Jake Something) before turning heel and joining the likes of Eric Young and Joe Doering as part of the heel faction called Violent By Design.







