Decay: Impact Talent Showcase

We have made it to the final current Impact Champion which means this is the final Champion edition of my Impact Talent Showcase.

The final champions showcase are the current Impact Wrestling Knockout Tag Team Champions, Decay(Rosemary and Havok).

The original incarnation of the stable had Crazzy Steve, Rosemary and Abyss but now that Abyss has left Impact for WWE the stable fizzled out. Earlier this year Decay reunited as a duo but added Black Taurus on February 9th and Havok on July 15th.

The team of Rosemary and Havok defeated the team of Fire N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship on July 18th during the Countdown to Slammiversary show.

Rosemary made her professional wrestling debut for PTW on January 30th, 2008 in a losing effort against Haley Rogers.

Rosemary who at this time was going by Casey Maguire was scheduled to take the position of Jennifer Blake as PWX Commissioner but in controversial fashion the position was taken by “Danger Boy” Derek Wylde.

She would then soon after begin a feud with Haley Rogers during a tag team match Jennifer Blake against Rogers and Jade Chung. It was during this match that she broke Haley’s nose. Blake and Rosemary would face off in a singles match the following week which only aggravated the injury. They would then met each other on multiple occasions during that year and GLORY dedicated an article to their feud.

During the first part of 2009 Rosemary would face the likes of Cherry Bomb now known as The Bunny in AEW, Jennifer Blake, Holly Hilton and Amazing Kong.

On her 26th birthday she was able to capture her first title as she defeated Deanna Conda in the finals of the 2009 WILD Tournament to win the GCW W.I.L.D. Championship.

From 2010 until 2014 Rosemary who was now going by PJ Black wrestled for NCW Femmes Fatals. It was in this promotion that she would lose her first round match in the NCW Femmes Fatals Championship Tournament. She would then go on to defeat Cat Power and Sassy Stephanie in a triple threat match in October 2010.

In March 2011 her name changed again and this time to Courtney Rush. Rush would defeat Cat Power in a street fight. Two years later Rush would defeat Allison Danger to win the Bellatrix World Championship.

In August of 2016 she would win the NCW Femmes Fatals Championship.

Rosemary would wrestle for various other promotions such as Shimmer from 2010 to 2016 where she faced the likes of Yumi Ohka, Nikki Roxx and Sara Del Ray. She would only pick up a win against Roxx. On March 18th, 2012 She would form a tag team with Del Ray and they would go on to win the Shimmer Tag Team Championships. They would hold the titles for a few months before losing them to Canadian NINJAs (Nicole Matthews and Portia Perez) due to Del Rey abandoning Rush.

Rush would then go on to win a number one contender’s match to challenge the current champion in 2013, Cheerleader Melissa for the Shimmer World Championship but came up short.

In January of 2016 she would make her Impact Wrestling debut alongside Crazzy Steve and Abyss forming the Decay Stable. This would lead to her ring name changing once again to Rosemary.

After making multiple appearances she would finally make her in-ring debut on the April 26th edition of Impact defeating the legendary Gail Kim. Through the month of September that year Decay was in a major feud with the Hardys which lead to a match between Rosemary and Matt Hardy’s wife Rebecca Hardy.

The match would in disqualification after Rosemary hit the mist and put her through a table.

Rosemary would then move on to feud with Jade and Gail Kim for the Knockouts Title. Since Gail got injured she had to vac the title.

Rosemary would then go on to defeat Jade on the December 1st edition of Impact in six sides of steel to win the vacated title. She would then hold onto the title for 266 days.

She defeated Jade two more times in a Monster’s Ball match and a Last Knockouts Standing Match. Rosemary would also fend off challengers such as Santana Garrett and ODB. Rosemary would eventually lose the title in a Unification match against Sienna for both the Knockouts and GFW Women’s titles on July 2nd, 2017 at Slammiversary.

Rosemary would then go on to feud with the likes of Taya Valkyrie and Su Yung/Susie before reuniting with Crazzy Steve and forming a new Decay stable in 2021.

Rosemary’s Knockouts Tag Team Championship partner is none other than once bitter rival now partner, Havok.

Havok made her pro wrestling debut in 2004 under the name of Jessicka Havok. During her first few years she would make appearances at various promotions such as Mega Championship Wrestling, Cleveland All-Pro Wrestling and Ohio Championship Wrestling. She would also compete for Main Event World League where she defeated Jason Blaze in a Casket Match on October 6th, 2007 to win the MEWL Cruiserweight Championship.

Havok would debut for Women Superstars Uncensored where she formed a tag team with Hailey Hatred and won the WSU Tag Titles at As The World Turns on August 22nd. They would only successfully defend the titles once as they dropped the titles to Angel Orsini and Mercedes Martinez. Havok then turn her focus to singles competition where she remained undefeated throughout 2010 and racked up victories against the likes of ODB and Amy Lee.

On September 24th, 2011 Havok defeated Rain to win the WSU Spirit Championship and would go on to defeat Mercedes Martinez in 2012 to win the WSU World Championship making her a double champion. On April 28th Martinez would win her title back. Havok however would regain the the title back on the same night in a three way match.

On June 16th Havok would lose the Spirit Championship to Martie Belle but retain the WSU Title against Martinez in the first ever Women’s Casket Match.

Havok would then wrestle for other various promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling and shine before signing up with Impact Wrestling in 2014.

She made her first appearance at the second Knockouts Knockdown PPV where she was defeated by Madison Rayne. TNA would then begin to air vignettes teasing her debut.

Havok would make her debut on the September 3rd edition of Impact attacking Gail Kim and Taryn Terrell.

Havok would then go on to quickly win the Knockouts Title on the October 1st edition of Impact from Gail Kim and hold it for a couple months. She would lose the title in a triple threat match involving both Gail Kim and Taryn Terrell.

She would then go on to feud with a returning Awesome Kong as they faced off in a steel cage match in 2015. Shortly after she would leave Impact and your Japan and other promotions before coming back to Impact in 2019. Fast forward to 2021 she is now apart of the Decay stable and Knockouts Tag Team Champions with her partner Rosemary.

This past Saturday at Knockouts Knockdown the two retain the titles against The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) and now look towards Bound For Glory where they will defend the titles against the debuting IInspiration.

