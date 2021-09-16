Deonna Purrazzo: Impact Talent Showcase

Last week was the first edition of the Impact Wrestling Talent Showcase as well as the first Champions edition of the showcase.

I started with current AEW star, former NWA World Champion and current Impact World Champion Christian Cage. The next one up is current Knockouts and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo who is currently known as “The Virtuosa” and known as a Fujiwara Armbar specialist.

Purrazzo was born on June 10th, 1994 in Livingston, New Jersey and attended Jefferson Township High School. Immediately after graduating high school Purrazzo starting training at the D2W Pro Wrestling Academy in December of 2012 which is now defunct.

Less than a year later she would make her in-ring debut in 2013 and leave DW2 in 2014 and continue training at Team Adams Training facility and OVW.

Purrazzo would go on to make her Puerto Rican wrestling debut in December of 2016 as she wrestled for World Wrestling League which is owned by former WWE Superstar Savio Vega.

In 2015 Purrazzo made history in her ROH debut as she and Mandy Leon were credited with the rebirth of the Women of Honor Division. This was the first women’s match the company had within a decade.

Purrazzo would then go on a losing streak and would finally break the curse on the December 14th,2016 edition of ROH Women of Honor web series when she won against Sumie Sakai. She would then make her first appearance on ROH TV when she defeated current NXT superstar Candice LeRae. Purrazzo would then sign a contract with the company on January 11th, 2018 but would eventually leave the company on July 1st of the same year. She also had competed in the Women of Honor Championship tournament in the spring of 2018 making it to the quarterfinals by defeating Holidead and would get eliminated by World Wonder Ring Stardom’s Mayu Iwatani.

In 2014 Purrazzo made her TNA debut on May 10th, 2014 at Knockouts Knockdown II in a losing effort against Brooke. She would then participate in a number one contender’s gauntlet match at a One Night Only PPV on January 8th, 2016. She would be eliminated from the math by Awesome Kong. Purrazzo would make three other appearances in 2016 and 2017 in losing efforts to Madison Rayne, Brooke and Laurel Van Ness aka Chelsea Green.

Purrazzo would then move to Japan and make her World Wonder Ring Stardom on January 29th, 2017 in a trios match with Christi Jaynes and Shayna Baszler defeating Kagetsu, Kris Wolf and Viper. She would then go on a winning streak until she unsuccessfully challenged current SmackDown superstar Toni Storm for the SWA World Championship on February 23 of that year.

Purrazzo in 2014 would begin doing some extra work as a “Rosebud” for the former WWE superstar Adam Rose and in 2015 would begin making NXT appearances as an enchantment talent losing to Nia Jax, Asuka, Emma and Bayley. She would even compete in a number one contender’s battle royal. In December of 2016 she made her SmackDown debut as she was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss but was attacked before the match. The following year she was announced as an alternate for the inaugural Mae Young Classic and wrestled a dark match defeating Nicole Matthews and Barbi Hayden.

In 2018 during WrestleMania 34 weekend Purrazzo was offered a WWE/NXT contract backstage at a Shimmer Women Athletes show. She would then pull out from the All In show and officially signed the contract on May 31st, 2018.

She then would appear in the second Mae Young Classic tournament and made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Io Shirai. Purrazzo would then go on to make sporadic appearances for NXT, NXT UK and RAW before being released on April 15th, 2020 and only having a total of 16 televised matches.

Since her release from WWE last year Deonna Purrazzo would return to Impact Wrestling with the help of Madison Rayne and sign a full time contract. She would immediately target Jordynne Grace and the Knockouts Championship. On July 18th, 2020 Purrazzo would win the title at Slammiversary. She would then retain the title against Grace in a first ever 30 minute Knockouts Iron Man match at Emergence Night One.

She would go on to hold the title for 98 as she would lose the title to a returning Su Yung at Bound For Glory as she scheduled to face Kylie Rae would pulled out of the match due to mental health issues.

Purrazzo would then win her title back at the following Impact Plus special Turning Point defeating Su Yung in a No Disqualification match. Since winning the title back she has been unstoppable running through the entire Knockouts Division. Purrazzo would enter the Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament with Kimber Lee last year but was eliminated in the first round.

This past July at Slammiversary Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her title against a mystery opponent who ended up being AEW superstar, Thunder Rosa.

Then at the next Impact Plus Special, Homecoming on July 31st Purrazzo and the debuting Matthew Rehwoldt ran the gambit and won the Homecoming King and Queen tournament defeating Decay in the finals.

Most recently last month at Triplemania XXIX Purrazzo defeated AAA Legend, Faby Apache in a Champion vs Champion match to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

