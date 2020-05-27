Deonna Purrazzo Signs With Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo was released from WWE/NXT last month during the cuts done by the company. It appears that she has chosen Impact Wrestling as her next home forgoing a potential landing spot with AEW. She made her debut tonight on Impact (5/26/20) and you can see her video below.

