Don Callis | IMPACT Press Pass Podcast | Putting You Over

Don Callis spoke to various media during the IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast. Vanessa from Putting You Over sat in on the presser with Don Callis & here are some of the takeaways:





"It's not a Partnership"

Don Callis said that their is no relationship between AEW & IMPACT Wrestling.

"We have Power"

Callis said that he & Kenny have power, they do not negotiate & have no loyalties.

"Color Commentary was part of the plan"

Don said that doing color commentary for IMPACT Wrestling was always part of his & Kenny's plan.

"Super Shows are dreaming small."

Don said that super shows are dreaming small & he is doing things that you did not see possible.

"Not an angle"

Callis said that this is not an angle, this is life.



"In demand"

Don Callis said that he is an intellectual revolutionary & he is in demand outside of wrestling, so stay tuend.

