Don Callis | IMPACT Press Pass Podcast | Putting You Over

Don Callis
Don Callis spoke to various media during the IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast. Vanessa from Putting You Over sat in on the presser with Don Callis & here are some of the takeaways:
"It's not a Partnership"
Don Callis said that their is no relationship between AEW & IMPACT Wrestling.
"We have Power"
Callis said that he & Kenny have power, they do not negotiate & have no loyalties.
"Color Commentary was part of the plan"
Don said that doing color commentary for IMPACT Wrestling was always part of his & Kenny's plan.
"Super Shows are dreaming small."
Don said that super shows are dreaming small & he is doing things that you did not see possible.
"Not an angle"
Callis said that this is not an angle, this is life.
"In demand"
Don Callis said that he is an intellectual revolutionary & he is in demand outside of wrestling, so stay tuend.
Hard To Kill CELL-ebration!
IMPACT Wrestling presents its second virtual fanfest, The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and, similar to the Slammiversary CELL-ebration this past July, the event will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the highly-anticipated HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.
Fans around the world can participate in the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open!