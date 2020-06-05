EC3 Appears to Be Headed Back to IMPACT

In a video dropped just moments ago by the man himself, EC3 has all but confirmed that he is headed back to IMPACT Wrestling.

Last week on IMPACT, there was a vignette that showed several recently released WWE superstars, many of who, have also worked for IMPACT.

Check-out EC3’s cryptic video, below!

