Ethan Carter III Return To Impact Confirmed?

After weeks of Impact Wrestling teasing future appearances from former WWE Superstars like Heath Slater, Rusev, Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and more, they all but confirmed the return of a former TNA World Champion on this week’s episode of Impact.



Moose is the current TNA World Champion after finding the title belt and taking it upon himself to start defending it; despite the company already having an Impact Wrestling World Champion in Tessa Blanchard. In her absence though (due to being stuck in Mexico), Moose has repeatedly stated the TNA World Championship is the only true World title in the company. For weeks, he has been defending the title against TNA Originals.



After defeating Hernandez on this week’s episode, instead of Moose’s theme playing, the entrance music of Ethan Carter III played instead. It ended several seconds later and was quickly replaced with Moose’s. It’s safe to say that this confirms what Impact Wrestling has planned for EC3. He could well be challenging Moose for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary, the same title he won from Kurt Angle almost five years ago to the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website