Evening News 12.15.20 | Taya Valkyrie Files Copyright | Austin on McAfee | WWE During the Holidays | IMPACT Preview

Taya Valkyrie Files for a Copyright

Taya Valkyrie's contract is nearing its end with IMPACT Wrestling. As of now, there is no word on what she or IMAPCT will do, but Taya did make an interesting move today, according to Heel By Nature. Taya filed for a copyright on her in-ring name. Only time will tell if this anything more then just owning the rights to her in-ring name, which she has been using before she came to IMPACT Wrestling.







Stone Cold on Pat McAfee

Stone Cold Steve Austin was on ESPN's 'Monday's Tailgate' show with Jason Fitz & Dan Graziano. Austin was asked about crossover in wrestling, specifically with Gronkowski & McAfee, most recently.



Here is what Austin had to say on Pat McAfee:

"Hey man, he puts it all on the line." "He's going for it. You know, basically I think his verbal skills - he's slinging everybody. But he's not afraid to go out there and put it all on the line, so you know, you wouldn't expect that from a guy that kicks a football. But Pat McAfee's badass, I think he's doing a really, really good job. I give him a solid A."-Austin on McAfee

WWE Schedule during the Holidays

According to PWInsider , The WWE will tape Smackown on Tuesday December 22nd for the Christmas Week edition of SmackDown. Other then that, it is noted that SmackDown will still be live every Friday through the holidays besides Christmas. The WWE will have a LIVE show on New Year's Day.



NXT & RAW will continue to be LIVE through the Holidays. NXT will debut their first show in 2021 with a themed show entitled New Year's EVIL Special.

