Evening News 12.8.20 | Dreamer Talks IMPACT/AEW | MLW Free Marque Event | Dark Side Evolving | ROH Final Battle

Dreamer on Omega being on IMPACT

Tommy Dreamer joined Busted Open Radio today because Don Callis did not want to, to talk about tonight's impactful IMPACT Wrestling. Tommy said that he was not in the know of what went down & he thinks that it is already been impactful.

"It has got people talking"-Dreamer on Omega heading to IMPACT living up to the HYPE

Tommy went on to say that Don Callis was behind getting Jericho to New Japan, which rocked the wrestling landscape. Dreamer talks about "holes" that are left in tapings, so things can be taped later and fill in those spots.



Dreamer mentioned that he thinks Tony Khan is not too happy about what happened on Winter is Coming & Omega/Callis heading to IMPACT Wrestling. Dreamer says that there is not actual written working relationship.



Tommy Dreamer said he is watching tonight's IMPACT as a fan, just like all of us, because he is not in the know.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I do not know what the potential is, but they're things that could also go bad. They normally go bad because of people's egos"-Dreamer

I highly suggest going back and listening to this spot from Dreamer on Busted Open, if you do not have SiriusXM, you can catch the podcast version of today's show on Apple Podcasts.

Go here for more of an in depth preview on tonight's IMPACT.

MLW to present marquee event for FREE as a thank you to fans

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced it present a special event entitled KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV.



MLW is making the marquee event free for fans as a special thank you.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THIS EVENT



Dark Side of the Ring is now a Franchise

VICE announced that the Dark Side of the Ring people are expanding to include two new series; one on football & another on 90s culture. Production for these two new series will air sometime in 2021.



From VICE

DECEMBER 8, 2020 – BROOKLYN, NY – VICE TV announces it is expanding its record-breaking docuseries Dark Side of the Ring into a franchise with two new series: Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the ’90s. Building on the meteoric success of Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV’s highest-rated show, which was recently renewed for a third season, the two new Dark Side spinoffs are currently in production and will debut in 2021.

“We are thrilled to expand the Dark Side franchise and take a harder look at the untold stories of two our our favorite cultural touchstones: football and ’90s nostalgia. Both topics are rich with controversial characters, subjects, and events that are ripe for investigation,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. “Dark Side of the Ring beautifully lifts the veil on the most gripping stories in wrestling, and I cannot wait for audiences to see what we uncover in our next iterations.”

Dark Side of the Football shines a light on stories that live in the shadows of America’s favorite sport. Gripping and compelling tales about the sometimes flawed men behind the face masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love. All told from interviews with the people who were there and know what really happened. The series is produced by 44 Blue Productions for VICE TV.

Dark Side of the ’90s will reveal the soul of the decade through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines. The series is produced by Railsplitter Pictures and Insight Productions for VICE TV.









ROH Final Battle add PURE rules Tag Match

Ring of Honor announced a PURE Rules Tag Team match for Final Battle. The Foundation (Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) will battle Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta.

Rules for a PURE Tag Team Match