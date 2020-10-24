First Time Champions Crowned at Bound for Glory

I take a lot back at the spectacle that is Bound for Glory and take a lot at some of the first time champions crowned at the event for every championship.

Knockouts Championship:

Gail Kim:

This match is very special as it was to determine the first ever Knockouts Champion at Bound for Glory 2007. This was a 10 knockouts gauntlet match that eneded with a one on one match between the final two. It came down to Gail Kim and Roxxi Laveaux in which Gail Kim pinned Roxxi to become the inaugural champion.

Velvet Sky:

This was a fatal four way match for the Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory 2011 that included Mickie James, Winter, and Madison Rayne. Karen Jarrett was the special guest referee for the match and Traci Brooks was the special enforcer. Velvet Sky would end up winning the match and Traci Brooks counted the pin.

Impact World Championship:

Sting:

Sting won the title in a make against the first ever TNA World Heavyweight Champion Angle at Bound for Glory 2007 but would then lose it just two days later on Impact! to Angle after interference from Kevin Nash.

Jeff Hardy:

The world title was vacated after Abyss injured Rob Van Dam. Hardy then entered an eight-man tournament which ended in a three way final at Bound for Glory 2010 between Mr. Anderson and Kurt Angle. Hardy would then turn heel and join Immortal and win the world title.

Matt Hardy:

Hardy was in a feud with EC3 in the months leading up to Bound for Glory 2015 Hardy was unsuccessful in capturing the world title on two separate occasions. On the September 30th episode of Impact Hardy and Drew Galloway defeated EC3 and Tyrus which earned Hardy a spot in the world title match and his brother Jeff was named the special guest referee. Hardy would go on to win the title with the help of his brother Jeff.

Johnny Impact:

Impact started a feud with Austin Aries for the world title leading into Bound for Glory 2018. The feud quickly turned from a stroyline into a shoot as they began a twitter war with Impact making fun of Aries height while Aries made fun Taya Valkyrie's weight. Impact would go on to win the world title and after the match Aries no sold the Starship Pain.

Impact Tag Team Championship:

Christian's Coalition:

Christian's Coalition was made up of Christian Cage, AJ Styles and Tomko. At No Surrender 2007 Styles and Tomko became #1 contenders to the tag titles by winning a 10 team gauntlet match. They would go on to win the tag titles at Bound for Glory by defeating Ron "The Truth" Killings and Rasheed Lucius "Consequences" Creed.

The British Invasion:

This was a fatal four way Full Metal Mayhem Match at Bound for Glory 2009 that was contested for both the IWGP Tag Team Titles and the TNA Tag Team Titles. The British Invasion lost the IWGP Titles but won the TNA Titles.

Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez:

This was a three way tag team match at Bound for Glory 2012. The match included Bad Influence(Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian), and AJ Styles/Kurt Angle.

X-Division Championship:

RVD:

RVD was unsuccessful at challenging Samoa Joe for the TNA Television Championship on the October 4th, 2012 episode of IMPACT. The following week RVD was allowed to pick his opponent for Bound for Glory and he chose to face Zema Ion for the X-Division Championship and would go on to win the title.

Ace Austin:

On the October 11th, 2019 episode of IMPACT Ace Austin Eddie Edwards to qualify for a fatal five way ladder match at Bound for Glory. The ladder match would include Jake Crist, Tessa Blanchard, Acey Romero, and Daga. Ace would go on to win the ladder match.

