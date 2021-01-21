Impact Announces "No Surrender" Impact Plus Special Event

Impact Wrestling has announced they are bringing back the special event, "No Surrender" and it will air on the app on February 13. The show has been an irregular presence on IMPACT Wrestling’s event calendar. This will be a return of the event as they didn't have one in 2020 but did have the event in 2019.

Impact has been very buzzworthy since Kenny Omega took his talents to their show weekly with Don Callis. There are no other notes on the special event yet however it is worth noting that NXT has a Takeover event the next night.