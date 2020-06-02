We have made it to the finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament plus a tag team #1 contender's match, Locker Room Talk, Crazzy Steve vs Joseph P. Ryan, a TNA orginal vs IMPACT Star and Knockouts tag team action.

Match Card:

Trey vs Ace Austin(#1 Contender's Tournament FINALS)

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs The Rascalz(#1 Contender's Match)

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs Kylie Rae & Susie

Chase Stevens vs Rohit Raju

Crazzy Steve vs Joseph P. Ryan

