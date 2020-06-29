IMPACT Knockouts # 1 Contender Gauntlet Match Set For Slammiversary

Announced just moments ago, IMPACT will be holding a # 1 Contender Gauntlet match for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the Slammiversary PPV event, July 18th!

The match will feature Rosemary vs Neveah vs Su Yung vs Keira Hogan vs Taya Valkyrie vs Tasha Steelz vs Alisha vs Kylie Rae vs Kimber Lee vs Jessicka Havok!

