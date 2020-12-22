2020 Impact Wrestling Year End Awards Part One Preview (12/22/20)

Last week's edition of IMPACT saw the reformation of one of the most dominant factions in wrestling, The Bullet Club.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers reunited and took out IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns setting up a six man tag for Hard to Kill on January 16th. Plus Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary to advance to the Finals of the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament.

As 2020 comes to a close IMPACT takes a look back on this wild and unpredictable year with the Year End Awards.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some hard-hitting IMPACT Wrestling action! Over the next two weeks, don’t miss the Holiday Specials as they take over IMPACT! on AXS TV on Tuesday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 29.

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV, we begin our look back at the greatest matches and moments from the historic year that was 2020!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Plus, we kick off the 2020 Year End Awards as the Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Tag Team of the Year and X-Division Star of the Year are revealed, as voted by our incredible fans!

