Impact Wrestling 2020 Year End Awards Part One Results 12. 22. 20

Last night's edition of IMPACT looked back what an incredible and unpredictable year 2020 was. We also learned who was Wrestler, Knockout, X-Division Star, Tag Team, and Finisher of the year.

Here is everything that went down on part one of Best of Impact Wrestling 2020:

Not only did Impact had out awards but we also looked back at some of the amazing matches of 2020. First up...

Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel(X-Division Championship) at Hard to Kill:

Results(via IMPACT) - To kick off what was a historic year in IMPACT Wrestling, Ace Austin put his X-Division Title on the line against Trey Miguel at the first Pay-Per-View event of 2020, Hard To Kill. In the leadup to the match, Ace took a liking to Trey’s mother in an attempt to get into his head. The mind games ended up working as Ace retained the X-Division Title after hitting his devastating signature move, The Fold.

We then find out that the X-Division Championship match between Manik and Rohit Raju at Hard to Kill will now be a triple threat match as The Ultimate Finesser Chris Bey has finessed his way into the championship match.

The first award of the night was X-Division Star of the Year and the winner is....Ace Austin:

Results (via IMPACT) - Ace Austin is announced as as the X-Division Star of the year, as voted by you, our incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans! Ace is surprised that he won the award, considering he only spent four months of the year competing in the X-Division, before moving into the World Title picture. Nevertheless, some things are just “Inevitable”.

Slammiversary 2020:

We then looked back at this year's Slammiversary which was the REAL turning point of the year for IMPACT. Slammiversary saw returns and new champions crowned.

The Good Brothers sit on top of the world. The next match we took a look at last night was The North vs The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles from Turning Point.

The North vs The Good Brothers(IMPACT World Tag Team Championship):

Results (via IMPACT) - IMPACT Plus exclusive events became must-see in 2020 as titles changed hands and personal grudges were settled. Just weeks after the biggest event of the year, Turning Point took over IMPACT Plus where The North defended the Tag Team Championships against The Good Brothers. On this night, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson claimed their spot at the top of the mountain as they defeated The North to become IMPACT Tag Team Champions for the very first time!

The next award that was handed out last night was Tag Team of the Year and the winner is...The North:

Results (via IMPACT) - The North are voted as IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team of the Year for the second year in a row! Ethan Page is seen leaving a message for Josh Alexander, telling him the good news. Page goes on to apologize for the way he’s been acting and hopes that they can get The North back on track. Meanwhile, Alexander calls Ethan in hopes of doing the same but instead, The Karate Man answers!

We know that the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions will be crown at Hard to Kill. We also know that Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz already punched their ticket but who will be across from them in the ring. Havok and Nevaeh will face off against Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the last semi-final match. Scott D'Amore promised a surprise for the winners.

The next match we took a look at was the HISTORIC Knockouts Championship Ironman match from Night two of Emergence.

Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo(Knockouts Championship Ironman Match):

Results(via IMPACT) - After defeating Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo and “Thicc Mama Pump” made history at Emergence Night 2 when they competed in the 1st Ever 30 Minute Knockouts Ironman Match for the Knockouts Title. The “Virtuosa” set the tone for the rest of the year when she submitted Jordynne in the final seconds of the match to retain the Knockouts Title by a score of 2-1.

The Virtuosa vs La Wera Loca for the Knockouts gold at Hard to Kill:

Results (via IMPACT) - Taya Valkyrie sends a message to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She praises the “Virtuosa” on her incredibly successful year in IMPACT Wrestling but claims it only happened because they didn’t cross paths until recently. Taya recalls when Deonna and Kimber Lee cost her and Rosemary their semi-final match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. The longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in history calls out Deonna Purrazzo and challenges her to a Knockouts Title match at Hard To Kill! Will we see “Virtuosa” vs “Wera Loca” on January 16?

The next award that was handed out was Knockout of the Year and the winner is...Deonna Purrazzo:

Results (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo is revealed as the Knockout of the Year! In her acceptance speech, Deonna calls the level of talent on the Knockouts roster incomparable – but so is she. The “Virtuosa” thanks the fans for recognizing what she did to put the Knockouts on the map. Deonna calls herself the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world and says she is on her way to becoming the greatest Knockouts Champion of all time.

We then take a look at the events leading to the epic conclusion between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards on the first IMPACT of the new year.

The final match of the night we took a look back on was EC3 vs Moose from this year's Bound for Glory.

Moose vs EC3(Undisclosed Location):

Results (via IMPACT) - In what has to be considered one of the most bizarre rivalries of 2020, Moose and EC3 settled the score in an undisclosed location at Bound For Glory. After an unprecedented turn of events, EC3 helped Moose control his narrative and reclaim his TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

After security broke up a brawl between Moose and Willie Mack last week on IMPACT!, Moose challenged the security guard who inadvertently ripped his shirt to a three minute challenge!

Moose dismissed the security guard as an indie wrestler trying to make a name for himself. We hear from that wrestler in an emotional interview and his name is Mathew Palmer. He says that the reason he ripped Moose’s shirt is because he’s not a security guard – he’s a pro wrestler. Palmer accepts Moose’s challenge for a match. Can he last three minutes with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion?

Super X-Cup Bracket Revealed:

Results (via IMPACT) - The bracket for the Super X-Cup is revealed. Ace Austin, Suicide, Daivari, Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve, as well as IMPACT newcomers Tre Lamar, KC Navarro and Blake Christian all compete for the prestigious trophy! The one night tournament returns at Genesis, streaming January 9 on IMPACT Plus!

Acey visits Larry D in prison:

Results (via IMPACT) - Acey Romero meets with Larry D who is serving time in prison for shooting John E Bravo. Acey tells him that he’s going to conduct an investigation to prove his innocence. Larry says that when the lights were out during the shooting, they could smell the ring rust cologne that converted Larry into his alter ego, Lawrence D. He suggests that even though nobody could see in the darkness, somebody must have been able to hear something. And who has better hearing than a blind man?

We then take a look back at The Shooting of Bravo.

This a paid advertisement from AEW's Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone.

We then took a look back at the return of The World Class Maniac.

Eric Young Returns:

Results (via IMPACT) - Eric Young made his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2020. Weeks later, he dethroned Eddie Edwards to become the IMPACT World Champion. Young would go on to main event Bound For Glory against Rich Swann in one of the most-anticipated IMPACT World Title matches of all time. After aligning himself with Joe Doering, the “World Class Maniac” now looks to rid IMPACT Wrestling of a sickness.

We go back and look at how Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega joined forces.

Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega alliance:

Results (via IMPACT) - Wrestling history was made when IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis helped Kenny Omega become the new AEW World Champion. Since then, Omega has appeared regularly on IMPACT! programming as he and Callis call their own shots. Last week, Omega laid out IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann to set the stage for Hard To Kill, January 16 on Pay-Per-View. It’s here that Omega will team with IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a huge six-man tag team match!

During a photo shoot, Kenny Omega and Don Callis reminisce about their favorite Christmas memories. But most of all, they consider themselves the Christmas gift to pro wrestling that just keeps on giving.

The final award of the night was Wrestler of the Year and the winner is...Deonna Purrazzo:

Results (via IMPACT) - In an incredible feat, Deonna Purrazzo is revealed as the Wrestler of the Year, in addition to winning Knockout of the Year earlier tonight! The reigning Knockouts Champion has what she needs to call herself not only the greatest technical wrestler in the world, but the greatest wrestler in the world, period. The “Virtuosa” says that despite all the uncertainties of 2020, she conquered everything that stood in front of her – the Age of the Virtuosa begins now.

Two more awards were given out on IMPACT socials after the show went off the air.

The One to Watch Award:

Results (via IMPACT) - As voted by IMPACT fans around the world, Chris Bey is the One to Watch in 2021. The “Ultimate Finesser” had an incredible 2020, defeating Willie Mack for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary. Although he came up short when challenging Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Title at Final Resolution, he took the champ to his limit in what many consider one of the best matches of the year. At Hard To Kill 2021, Bey has the opportunity to live up to the moniker of “One to Watch” when he battles Manik and Rohit Raju in a triple threat match for the X-Division Title!

Finishing Move of the Year:

Results (via IMPACT) - After arriving at Slammiversary, The Good Brothers wasted no time taking their place at the top of IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division and their devastating finishing move, The Magic Killer, played a big part in getting them there. At Turning Point, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships for the very first time when they defeated the division’s longest-reigning champions of all time, The North. Looking ahead to 2021, The Good Brothers will join forces with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to battle IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a historic six-man tag team match at Hard To Kill – stay tuned!