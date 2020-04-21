Rebellion PPV Night One

Rebellion this year was scheduled to air on pay-per-view this past Sunday but due to what's been going on in the world they were unable to have the PPV. Impact Wrestling announced that Rebellion would now be a two-night PPV with night one airing tonight.

Rebellion Night One: Willie Mack vs Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship, Kylie Rae vs Kiera Hogan, OVE vs Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, TBD, The Rascalz vs TJP & Fallah Bahh vs XXXL and the main event for night one will see Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock. Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for live updates and coverage.

We kickoff the show with a six man tag team match. OVE vs Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve. Dreamer and Jake Crist start the match. They lock up and have a few go behinds with Dreamer getting control of the wrist but Jake counters and gets control of Dreamer's wrist. Dreamer fights back and gets control of Jake's wrist but Jake counters and knocks down Dreamer. Jake heads to hs corner as Tommy attempts a nip up and eventually gets help from his partners. Crazzy Steve tags in which leads to some double team moves taken down Crist. Jake then tags in Madman Fulton but Steve wants nothing to do anything with him so he tags in Rhino. Rhino gets a few shots in on Fulton sending him into the corner but Fulton is able to get the advantage which leads to Dave Crist tagging into the match. Steve taunts Crist which creeps him out. Steve then takes down Dave in the corner and hits a running cannonball on Dave.

Crist then tags in Fulton as Steve tags in Rhino. Fulton is able to get some shots in and bring Rhino to their corner which allows Dave to tag back in. Rhino is able to get free and tag in Crazzy Steve. Steve is able to get a few shots in but is taken over by Dave. Steve is then able to tag out to Dreamer and Dave tags out to Jake. Dreamer is able to take control and get a few punches in. Dreamer then hits a huge cutter on Jake. Eventually, everyone gets in the ring and takes each other out. Jake is about to get control and takes down Dreamer for barely a one count. Rhio and Dave Crist eventually are the legal men in the match. Dave tries to hit an Irish whip on Rhino but Rhino counters and goes under the arm and hits a mini gore on Crist. Everyone else gets involved again but are cleared out and in the end, Rhino hits Dave Crist with a gore for the win.

Winners: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve via pinfall

After the match, we found out that both Eddie Edwards and Tessa Blanchard are not at a Rebellion tonight. Josh Matthews video chats with Eddie and he says that he is not apart of Rebellion tonight because he was looking out for the safety of his family. He also says that he will be back and coming for the world time.

We come back and we get a backstage interview with Micheal Elgin. Elgin talks about how he got his start in wrestling at the age of 14. Then he went on about going to ROH and winning their world title. Then talks about beating Kenny Omega in a ladder match. Micheal Elgin then talks about his scheduled match with Tessa and Eddie saying that he is gonna be world champion by the end of Rebellion.

The next match is a three-way tag team match. The Rascalz vs TJP & Fallah Bahh vs XXXL. TJP and Dez start off the match. They lock up and TJP goes behind and takes control of the wrist of Dez. TJP then transitions into a headlock but Dez shoots off and jaw jacks with XXXL. TJP takes advantage and takes down Dez with a side headlock. TJP continues his offense but Dez fights back and takes control with a hurrcanrana leading to a two count. Dez holds onto the waist of TJP but TJP backs up looking to tag in Fallah but Dez puts a stop to that. TJP then regains control and locks in the octopus but Dez breaks free and tags in Wentz and he then goes on a tear leading to a two count. Wentz stays in control of TJP. Wentz takes down TJP again leading to a two count t. Fallah Bahh comes into the ring after barley being tagged in by TJP. He takes out Dez then TJP climbs on his back as they both splash onto Wentz for a two count as it's broken up by Acey Romero. We come back and Fallah Bahh is hit with a spinebuster from Larry Dean. Dean stays in control and sends Fallah into the corner and takes down Fallah and drops an elbow on him for a two count. Romero is tagged in as both members of XXXL knockdown Fallah and then Acey hits the splash for a two count.

Larry is then tagged bak in and takes down Fallah leading to another two count. Larry locks in a working hold but Bahh tries to fight out but is hit with an elbow leading to a two count but it's broken up by TJP. TJP and Acey then get into a little spat while Larry Dean is still wearing down Bahh. Fallah tries to fight out of it but Dean knocks him down. Fallah eventually fights free and hits a belly to belly on Dean. Dean then tags in Acey and they shoot Bahh into the corner. Acey then hits a running elbow followed by a running knee by Dean.