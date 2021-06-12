Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Preview 6.12.21

Tonight the men and women of the IMPACT roster are against all odds. We have four titles on the line and we crown a new number one contender to Josh Alexander’s X-Division Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Against All Odds PPV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Under Siege, Moose defeated Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin in a thrilling 6-Way #1 Contenders match to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Kenny Omega. After the bell rang, Moose sent a message to the reigning IMPACT World Champion when he looked straight into the camera and said, “I’m coming to take back what’s ours!” At Against All Odds, two of the greatest athletes in Professional Wrestling will step into the ring but only one will leave with the IMPACT World Title around their waist! As revealed by Scott D’Amore on the final IMPACT! before Against All Odds, this highly-anticipated title clash will take place from the home of AEW, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Satoshi Kojima made his IMPACT debut, he wasted no time laying out the challenge for a match between him and longtime rival Joe Doering. In their last meeting over a decade ago, Kojima defeated Doering to successfully defend the All Japan Triple Crown Championship. Brace yourself for what promises to be another hard-hitting collision between the legend from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Violent By Design’s most powerful force at Against All Odds!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Things are about to get extreme when The Good Brothers battle Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight at Against All Odds. It’s no secret that Don Callis wants Callihan as far away as possible from the AEW & IMPACT World Champion, Kenny Omega. He even went as far as to put out a hit on the “Callihan Death Machine”! But when Scott D’Amore caught him in the act, he decided to give Callihan a chance at retribution. While Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan aren’t exactly the best of friends, Dreamer cited the old adage that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” when explaining why he wanted to team up with him. Will The Good Brothers take out Callihan once and for all? Or will Callihan and Dreamer strike back in the war against Omega, Callis and The Good Bros?

Preview (via IMPACT) - In the closing moments of the colossal 10 Knockout tag team match, it was Rosemary who led her team to victory with a pinfall over reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Following that win, we can now confirm that Decay’s “Demon Assassin” will challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title at Against All Odds! Will Rosemary be the one to bring an end to the prosperous “Age of the Virtuosa”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rich Swann will finally get his hands on W. Morrissey when they meet in singles action at Against All Odds. Since Morrissey arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, has has vowed to put the roster through the same agony that he suffered over the last several years. After making Willie Mack his first target, Rich Swann came to the aid of his best friend. Following a brutal blindside attack on IMPACT!, will the former IMPACT World Champion exact his revenge or will W. Morrissey continue to assert his dominance?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rhino and Joe Doering may have been the ones to dethrone FinJuice as the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions but Eric Young has allowed Deaner to fight alongside the “War Machine” for VBD’s first title defense against Decay! After a backstage altercation that saw Eric Young and Crazzy Steve dive deep into their past, Steve laid out the challenge for a title clash at Against All Odds. Who will leave with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships around their waists?

Preview (via IMPACT) - There’s no rest for the weary in the Knockouts tag team division! After putting their rivalry with Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering to rest, Fire ‘N Flava were soon confronted by their next challengers for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Kimber Lee and Susan. Now the two teams are set to compete at Against All Odds in what promises to be an edge-of-your-seat title clash!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Who will be next to challenge X-Division Champion Josh Alexander? After staking their claim for the #1 contendership, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju will fight for the right! Whoever scores the victory at Against All Odds will become the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tenille Dashwood’s search for a tag team partner continues. Recently, she has set her sights on former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Rachel Ellering. However, Dashwood’s interest has caught the attention of Ellering’s current tag partner, Jordynne Grace. Following an altercation on Dashwood’s hot new talk-show, All About Me, Grace challenged Dashwood to a singles match and the two will now collide at Against All Odds!

