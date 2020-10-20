Last week was the penultimate episode of IMPACT which featured a 10 man tag match, Kylie Rae defeating Kimber Lee, and a Battle of the Giants. Tonight is the go home show for Bound for Glory and it's also IMPACT Week.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at Bound For Glory, where the winner will earn a future title opportunity of their choosing. Before we get there, five athletes will face off to determine who enters the match in the coveted #20 spot. But there’s a caveat – whoever gets pinned in this match will enter the gauntlet at #1. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, will the risk equal reward for Hernandez, Cousin Jake, Rhino, Alisha, or Heath?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Despite his best efforts and countless heinous attacks, Eric Young‘s World Championship match vs Rich Swann is still on at Bound For Glory. This Tuesday night, we will see a sit-down interview with the World Class Maniac, days before what many consider to be the biggest match of his career. What will Eric Young have to say about the ever-resilient Rich Swann? Find out on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In a preview of what is sure to be a chaotic 6-Way Scramble match for Rohit Raju‘s X-Division Title at Bound For Glory, the competitors will battle it out in a six-person tag this Tuesday night. On one side, reigning X-Division champ Rohit Raju will team with Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace. On the other, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and TJP join forces. Can the Desi Hitman build momentum before the odds are stacked against him at the biggest event of the year or will someone else give us a sign of things to come?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Moose finally found what he had been seeking when he reclaimed his TNA World Heavyweight Championship from EC3 after a brutal brawl last week. According to EC3, Moose is starting to control his narrative. With that, Moose will take part in a sit-down interview this Tuesday on IMPACT! as he looks ahead to the final battle with EC3 in an undisclosed location at Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the wedding of Rosemary and John E Bravo quickly approaching on the October 27th edition of IMPACT!, Rosemary has one final chance to secure Father James Mitchell as the officiant. In order to do so, she needs Havok‘s help to revive him from the dead. Havok has agreed to do so under one condition – Rosemary has to defeat her in a match this Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Demon Assassin and Bravo will need all the help they can get as they conduct a wedding rehearsal with their larger-than-life wedding party.

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Eddie Edwards prepares to battle the reinvigorated Ken Shamrock at Bound For Glory, he must first go through the man who’s calling the shots, Sami Callihan. While Callihan’s motives are still unclear, there is no doubt that he has turned the legendary Shamrock into a destructive force like no other. When these two rivals collide, will Edwards be able to carve his path towards the biggest event of the year? Or will Callihan put an end to his road to BFG?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before The North, The Good Brothers, and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton challenge the Motor City Machine Guns for the Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory, the battle for momentum continues. This week on IMPACT!, it’s The North vs The Good Brothers in a tag team dream match. Who will get the last laugh just four days away from the biggest event of the year?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The first-ever IMPACT Week on AXS TV kicks off with Talk N’ Shop: Full Keg – a special edition of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows’ top-rated podcast. The action-packed line-up kicks off with two of wrestling’s hottest stars, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who hit the bar for a special broadcast edition of their top-rated podcast Talk’n Shop: Full Keg on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. Immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8 p.m. ET, join The Good Brothers as they hang out with their closest friends and welcome a few surprise guests to the special. Before The Good Brothers crack open a few cold ones, take a sneak peak at what is sure to be an outrageous evening, this Tuesday at 10pm ET immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check it out here.

