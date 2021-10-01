October 1, 2021
Impact Wrestling Announces Tournament To Crown First Ever Champion
Impact Wrestling Announces Tournament To Crown First Ever Champion

Tonight after Impact Wrestling the company took to Twitter and announced a new title tournament that will culminate at Bound For Glory. 

The tournament will crown the first ever Digital Media Champion. The single elimination tournament will start on Tuesday October 5th on will air exclusively on Impact Plus and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

Here is the official video announcement:

