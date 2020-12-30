Impact Wrestling Best of 2020 Part 2 Results 12.29.20

Last night’s episode of IMPACT which was the final episode of 2020 was dedicated to the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber.

Last night Scott D’Amore and Josh Matthews continued their look back on 2020 in IMPACT plus the final two year end awards for Moment of the Year and Match of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Moment of the Year:

The first award of the night to be handed out was Moment of the Year. The fans have voted and the Moment of the Year was the night that the wrestling world as we knew it changed forever...Slammiversary 2020.

It was on this night that changed IMPACT for years to come as names like Heath, EC3, Rich Swann, Eric Young, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Good Brothers made their debuts and returns.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ace Austin vs Willie Mack(X-Division Championship):

The first match that we took a look back at last night was from Rebellion Night 1. It was on this night that Willie Mack went one on one with the current X-Division champion at the time Ace Austin. This was a hard fought that saw Willie Mack capture his first taste of gold in IMPACT Wrestling after hitting the Six Star Frogsplash.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie(IMPACT Knockouts Championship):

Another match was made official for Hard to Kill on January 16th, 2021. It will Taya Valkyrie challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. We heard from the champion as she accepted the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Year of Swann:

We have all seen our fair share of ups and downs in 2020 but no one has seen more trials and tribulations like the current IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. He started off the year with a serve leg injury that saw he sitting on the shelf for the next 8 months to return at Slammiversary to only be back on the shelf due to an attack from Eric Young. Rich Swann would then end the year in a high note as he would go from announcing his retirement to defeating Eric Young to become the IMPACT World Champion at Bound for Glory.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Motor City Machine Guns vs The North(IMPACT World Tag Team Championship):

The Motor City Machine Guns would make their return to IMPACT at Slammiversary answering the open challenge from The Rascalz. They would go on to defeat The Rascalz and then challenge The North for the tag team titles. On July 21st of this year Motor City Machine Guns would catch lighting in a bottle and 10 years since their first title reign would defeat the longest reigning tag team champions to win the tag team championship.

Last week Acey paid a visit to his friend and tag team partner Larry D in jail. Larry D would tell him that he was set up as someone had sprayed ring rust. Now they are on the case of who sprayed the cologne. Since the lights were out during the shooting Larry suggest that maybe Crazzy Steve knows something. Last night Acey confronted Steve who says that he was on the bride side but smelled the ring rust coming from the groom side and he should talk to Johnny Swinger. Looks like everything is leading back to the Swing Man.

Welcome to Wrestle House:

IMPACT is known for trying new, wacky and innovative things and seeing if they stick. One of those wacky things was the instant sensation Wrestle House.

The Return of Manik:

Rohit Raju become X-Division Champion on Night One of Emergence after outsmarting Chris Bey to worm his way into a three way match also involving TJP. Since becoming champion Rohit has been giving out opportunity after opportunity for his championship. He even extended one to TJP who he beat. Since beating TJP he has be dodging a rematch which culminated in the final Defeat Rohit Challenge at Final Resolution. The returning Manik would answer the challenge and defeat Rohit to once again become X-Division champion.

The Rock in IMPACT; Ken Shamrock inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame:

At Bound for Glory the first ever IMPACT World Champion was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame. During his induction we heard from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and MMA Legend Chael Sonnen talking about the person and amazing wrestling and MMA career of The World Most Dangerous Man. We then heard from The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment The Rock as he inducted his friend into the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Match of the Year:

The final Year End Award to be handed out was Match of the Year. The Match of the Year was the Slammiversary main event Rich Swann vs Eddie Edwards vs Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel vs Eric Young. This went through so many changes on the road to Slammiversary. It was originally supposed to be Tessa Blanchard vs Eddie Edwards vs Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel. It was then changed as Tessa would exit the company and vacate the world title. On the night of Slammiversary it would be announced that there would be two surprise entrants making it a fatal five way elimination match. The two surprises would be Rich Swann and Eric Young. Eddie would go on to win the match and the world title.

IMPACT is looking to kick off the new year in style as the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis will be on the first of 2021.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!