Impact Wrestling Best of 2020 Part Two Preview 12.29.20

Last week’s edition of IMPACT was part one of the best of 2020. We took a look back at some of the best matches and moments of this wild and crazy year. IMPACT also handed out some year end awards for Wrestler of the Year, Finishing Move of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, X-Division Star of the Year, The One to Watch in 2021, and Knockout of the Year.

Tonight is the final episode of the year and the conclusion of the best of 2020 special. The final awards will also be handed out tonight.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, our look back at the year’s greatest matches and moments continues on Best of 2020 Part 2 - and we saved the best for last!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Plus, the Year End Awards roll on as the winners are revealed for Moment of the Year and Match of the Year! With no shortage of worthy contenders, what did you, the incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans, vote for?

How to watch IMPACT:

AXS TV- Tuesdays at 8/7c

Twitch- Tuesdays at 8/7c

Here are the platforms that Twitch is available on:

Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

NVIDIA Shield

Chromecast

Apple TV

